Woman, 54, identified in fatal Bowmanville fire

Fire trucks on the scene of a fire in downtown Bowmanville. CITYENWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 20, 2025 8:38 am.

A 54-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fire in downtown Bowmanville earlier this month.

Firefighters were first called to the scene on King Street at midnight on March 6 to a building with two storeys of residential units above the main floor of commercial units. The fire originated in the third storey of one of the residential units, but it became fully involved shortly after.

A body was located after one person was unaccounted for.

A post-mortem examination found no signs of foul play, and police said it is believed that the injuries the woman sustained were a result of the fire.

On Thursday, the victim was identified as 54-year-old Kelli Faris.

Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshal completed their examination of the scene, but police said efforts to determine the cause, origin, and circumstances are still ongoing.

Clarington, Ont. Mayor Adrian Foster released a statement following the fatal fire, reading in part, “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted. We are sorrowful for the people who have lost their homes and businesses. As a community, we are grieving for the damage done to Historic Downtown Bowmanville.”

