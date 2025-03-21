2 boys injured during a shooting in Riverdale, suspects fled in a vehicle: police

Police at the scene of a shooting in Riverdale. (CityNews/Hugues Cormier)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 21, 2025 11:37 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 11:38 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a shooting that took place in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood late Friday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Jones Avenue and Strathcone Avenue, south of Danforth Avenue, just before 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police say they located two male youths with injuries. One victim needed urgent care and was transported to a hospital via an emergency run. The other victim was also brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the suspects fled in a vehicle. No descriptions were provided.

There is a heavy police presence in the area while authorities investigate.

