Canadian Country Music Association introduces new francophone artist category

Jan Arden and Rick Mercer host the Canadian Country Music Association awards in Edmonton, Alberta on Sunday, Sept 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2025 1:28 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 4:55 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s biggest country music awards show will have a little more “je ne sais quoi” starting this year.

Organizers of the Canadian Country Music Association Awards are introducing a new award for francophone artist of the year, a move to celebrate homegrown country talents whose music is primarily sung in French.

They say the category recognizes the “growing influence and contributions” of francophone artists in the Canadian country scene as well as the rapidly growing popularity of the genre in Quebec.

Country music has seen a surge of listeners in the province, driven by a mixture of local French artists and touring English-language Canadian performers.

The CCMA say to qualify for the new category, at least 70 per cent of the Canadian act’s submitted recordings must be sung in French. For groups and duos, at least half of the members must also be Canadian citizens or landed immigrants.

The nominees will be determined through a multi-step process that takes into account radio play, sales and ultimately a panel of industry professionals.

The new CCMA francophone award will be handed out as part of the CCMA Awards, which take place in Kelowna, B.C. on Sept. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in random fatal attack of unhoused man at U of T campus

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 60-year-old man who was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

updated

31m ago

Top political parties gear up for Sunday election call

OTTAWA — Canadians may be keeping their "elbows up" as the U.S. pursues its trade war, but the main federal party leaders are dropping the gloves as an election call inches closer. Prime Minister Mark...

1h ago

Hudson's Bay to liquidate all but six stores starting Monday

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, Canada’s oldest company has found a way to keep six of its stores open — for now — but will begin liquidating the remainder on Monday. Ontario Superior...

1h ago

Woman dies after being struck by pick-up truck in West Queen West

A woman has died after being struck by a pick-up truck in West Queen West. Toronto EMS were called to King Street and Strachan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck. A...

3m ago

