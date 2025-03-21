Statue of Edmonton Oilers great Wayne Gretzky smeared with excrement

The Wayne Gretzky statue outside of Rogers Place has been vandalized with excrement in Edmonton on Friday March 21, 2025. PRESS/Jason Franson

By David Boles, The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2025 6:52 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2025 8:28 am.

Lorne Thurston and Joseph McIntyre were planning to get an up-close look at the Wayne Gretzky statue in downtown Edmonton on Friday, when they realized it had been smeared with what appeared to be — and strongly smelled like — feces.

Wearing in a white Oilers jersey, McIntyre was visiting from Nova Scotia and had hoped to get a photo with the Great One’s likeness.

“Disappointing,” he said. “It shouldn’t have been done.”

Thurston, who hails from British Columbia, also said he was disheartened by the desecration.

“I thought people had more class.”

The pair were part of a group of friends who stopped to watch as an employee walked out of Rogers Place and wiped Gretzky’s face with a towel doused in cleaning product.

The statue, which stands outside the current home of the National Hockey League team, was first unveiled on the grounds of Northlands Coliseum in August 1989. It was relocated in 2016 for the start of the Oilers’ inaugural season at the new arena.

Gretzky has recently drawn the ire of many in Canada for his public support of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has expressed his desire for Canada to join the U.S and become its 51st state.

The Ontario-born Gretzky’s ties to Edmonton are deep, as he led the Oilers to four Stanley Cup victories and set multiple scoring records that stand to this day. A trade in August 1988 sent him to Los Angeles.

Off the ice, Gretzky and his wife, Janet, were married at St. Joseph’s Basilica in Edmonton in July 1988 in a lavish service that garnered global attention.

His accomplishments, much like the statue honouring his likeness, still resonate with hockey fans, like Juanita Taylor.

“Why would someone want to do that?” said Taylor, standing with the group of friends at the statue.

“(The statue) might not mean much to some people, but it means something to other people.”

Oilers Entertainment Group did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said it hadn’t been made aware of any vandalism.

