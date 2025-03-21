Homeland Security revokes temporary status for 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak during a tour, Monday, March 17, 2025, in Kodiak, Alaska. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Gisela Salomon, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2025 7:46 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 9:17 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that it will revoke legal protections for hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, setting them up for potential deportation in about a month.

The order applies to about 532,000 people from the four countries who came to the United States since October 2022. They arrived with financial sponsors and were given two-year permits to live and work in the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said they will lose their legal status on April 24, or 30 days after the publication of the notice in the Federal Register.

The new policy impacts people who are already in the U.S. and who came under the humanitarian parole program. It follows an earlier Trump administration decision to end what it called the “broad abuse” of the humanitarian parole, a long-standing legal tool presidents have used to allow people from countries where there’s war or political instability to enter and temporarily live in the U.S.

During his campaign President Donald Trump promised to deport millions of people who are in the U.S. illegally, and as president he has been also ending legal pathways for immigrants to come to the U.S. and to stay.

DHS said parolees without a lawful basis to stay in the U.S. “must depart” before their parole termination date.

“Parole is inherently temporary, and parole alone is not an underlying basis for obtaining any immigration status,” DHS said.

Before the new order, the beneficiaries of the program could stay in the U.S. until their parole expires, although the administration had stopped processing their applications for asylum, visas and other requests that might allow them to remain longer.

The administration decision has already been challenged in federal courts.

A group of American citizens and immigrants sued the Trump administration for ending humanitarian parole and are seeking to reinstate the programs for the four nationalities.

Lawyers and activists raised their voices to denounce the government’s decision.

Friday’s action is “going to cause needless chaos and heartbreak for families and communities across the country,” said Karen Tumlin, founder and director of Justice Action Center, one of the organizations that filed the lawsuit at the end of February. She called it “reckless, cruel and counterproductive.”

The Biden administration allowed up to 30,000 people a month from the four countries to come to the United States for two years with eligibility to work. It persuaded Mexico to take back the same number from those countries because the U.S. could deport few, if any, to their homes.

Cuba generally accepted about one deportation flight a month, while Venezuela and Nicaragua refused to take any. All three are U.S. adversaries.

Haiti accepted many deportation flights, especially after a surge of migrants from the Caribbean country in the small border town of Del Rio, Texas, in 2021. But Haiti has been in constant turmoil, hampering U.S. efforts.

Since late 2022, more than half a million people have come to the U.S. under the policy, also known as CHNV. It was a part of the Biden administration’s approach to encourage people to come through new legal channels while cracking down on those who crossed the border illegally.

—-

AP editor Elliot Spagat and writer Tim Sullivan contributed to this report.

Gisela Salomon, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in random fatal attack of unhoused man at U of T campus

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 60-year-old man who was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

updated

1h ago

Randy Boissonnault announced he will not run in upcoming election

OTTAWA — Former cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault says he will not run again in the upcoming election. The Liberal party had confirmed Boissonnault as a candidate in Edmonton Centre, a riding he won...

1h ago

Joe Rogan says Canada shouldn't be 51st state, calls growing animosity with Canada 'ridiculous'

Joe Rogan famously endorsed Donald Trump for U.S. President, but the hugely influential podcaster can't get behind Trump's imperialistic desire to absorb Canada "I don't really think they should be...

6h ago

Carney, premiers seek plan for national energy, trade corridor

OTTAWA — Canada's new prime minister and its premiers agreed Friday to pursue plans to move more energy across the country, tear down internal trade barriers and build big projects faster. "It is high...

27m ago

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in random fatal attack of unhoused man at U of T campus

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 60-year-old man who was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

updated

1h ago

Randy Boissonnault announced he will not run in upcoming election

OTTAWA — Former cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault says he will not run again in the upcoming election. The Liberal party had confirmed Boissonnault as a candidate in Edmonton Centre, a riding he won...

1h ago

Joe Rogan says Canada shouldn't be 51st state, calls growing animosity with Canada 'ridiculous'

Joe Rogan famously endorsed Donald Trump for U.S. President, but the hugely influential podcaster can't get behind Trump's imperialistic desire to absorb Canada "I don't really think they should be...

6h ago

Carney, premiers seek plan for national energy, trade corridor

OTTAWA — Canada's new prime minister and its premiers agreed Friday to pursue plans to move more energy across the country, tear down internal trade barriers and build big projects faster. "It is high...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

5:54
Hudson's Bay has life, hoping to save some stores

Canada’s oldest company was in court seeking permission from an Ontario judge to liquidate all but six stores beginning Monday.

9h ago

2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.

9h ago

2:22
Toronto proposes buying $10.7M worth of World Cup ticket packages from FIFA

As Toronto prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a new proposal surrounding ticket sales is coming to council that could cost the city millions of dollars. Alessandra Carniero with the mixed reaction on the plan and what it could cost taxpayers.
1:21
Police investigating homicide on University of Toronto campus

Toronto Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the University of Toronto’s campus Thursday morning. Brandon Choghri has the details as the investigation continues.
1:04
Police investigate after body found on U of T campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning.
More Videos