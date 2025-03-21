Joe Rogan says Canada shouldn’t be 51st state, calls growing animosity with Canada ‘ridiculous’

This combination photo shows Donald Trump and Joe Rogan. (AP Photo)

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 21, 2025 3:31 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 3:43 pm.

Joe Rogan famously endorsed Donald Trump for U.S. President, but the hugely influential podcaster can’t get behind Trump’s imperialistic desire to absorb Canada

“I don’t really think they should be our 51st state. There I said it,” Rogan declared during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with guest, comedian Michael Kosta.

The two delved into the topic while watching highlights of fights from one of the heated 4 Nations Face-Off battles between Canada and the U.S.

“Why are we upset at Canada, this is stupid,” Rogan remarked, noting that the crowd “booed us over tariffs.”

“We gotta become friends with Canada again,” he continued. “This is so ridiculous. I can’t believe that there’s like anti-American and anti-Canadian sentiment going on it’s the dumbest f****n feud.

“There’s a lot of idiots that now think ‘they’re our f****n enemy, why are we subsidizing Canada? How come they don’t they have their own military.’ “

“Well they don’t, so let’s just deal with it.”

Canada of course does have its own military with a proud and storied history.

The nation also has a new Prime Minister in Mark Carney.

Rogan, who unabashedly detested Trudeau, seems equally unimpressed with his successor.

“They got a new guy who is just as bad,” he remarked.

“I don’t know what’s happening with their politics,” he admitted, “but I just want Canada and America to get along, I think it’s ridiculous.”

Rogan went on to say that Greenland was a better candidate should America truly seek to expand its territory.

“I think Greenland is more accessible. We could probably buy that.”

Trump continues verbal attacks on Canada

Despite Prime Minister Carney saying he wouldn’t negotiate new trade agreements with the U.S. until Trump begins respecting Canada’s sovereignty, Trump continues to disparage his northern neighbour.

During an interview with Laura Ingraham on her Fox News political show ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ on Tuesday, the U.S. president maintained that Canada was “meant” to be the 51st state.

“We don’t need their energy, we don’t need anything, we certainly don’t want their automobiles,” Trump said.

“I deal with every country indirectly or directly, one of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada.”

Carney has called that messaging “disrespectful” and said Trump’s words are hampering progress on trade for both sides.

“They (insults) will have to stop before we sit down and have a conversation about our broader partnership with the United States,” Carney said.

