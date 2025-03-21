Man injured in Weston stabbing on Friday afternoon, police say
Posted March 21, 2025 3:49 pm.
Last Updated March 21, 2025 3:50 pm.
Toronto police are on the hunt for an unidentified suspect after a man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Weston neighbourhood, near Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street, at approximately 2:00 p.m.
Investigators say the suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a male who was last seen wearing all grey clothing and a mask.
Meanwhile, the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.