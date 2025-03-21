Man injured in Weston stabbing on Friday afternoon, police say

Toronto police tape. Photo: CITYNEWS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 21, 2025 3:49 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 3:50 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unidentified suspect after a man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Weston neighbourhood, near Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street, at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a male who was last seen wearing all grey clothing and a mask.

Meanwhile, the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in random fatal attack at U of T campus

Toronto police are searching for a man considered "armed and dangerous" after a 60-year-old man was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

1h ago

Woman critically injured after being struck by pick-up truck in West Queen West

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in West Queen West. Toronto EMS were called to King Street and Strachan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian...

12m ago

Hudson's Bay to liquidate all but six stores, Eaton Centre and Yorkdale stores survive

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, an Ontario court has given Canada’s oldest company permission to start liquidating all but six of its stores on Monday. The Friday approval from...

35m ago

Toronto's famed Dakota Tavern is reportedly closing

You can add the Dakota Tavern to the growing list of lost Toronto music venues. Multiple sources in the city's music scene tell CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn that the last notes have been played at...

2h ago

