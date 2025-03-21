Man injured in Weston stabbing on Friday afternoon, police say

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unidentified suspect after a man in his 20s was reportedly stabbed on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Weston neighbourhood, near Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street, at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a male who was last seen wearing all grey clothing and a mask.

Meanwhile, the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.