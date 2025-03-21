Owen Sound man wanted in connection with intimate partner violence investigation

Police have released an image of 26-year-old Keenan Simpragra. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 21, 2025 5:30 pm.

Police are searching for a man from Owen Sound who is wanted in connection with an ongoing intimate partner violence investigation.

Authorities say 26-year-old Keenan Simpragra is facing multiple charges, including two counts of uttering threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and failing to comply with a release order.

Investigators believe Simpragra has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. “If seen, members of the public are asked to dial 911 and to not approach,” police said in a statement.

He is described as six-foot-one and approximately 220 pounds with a light complexion, short brown hair, brown eyes, a long brown chin-strap-style beard and moustache, with a tattoo of the letter “K” on his right middle finger. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police say they are also concerned for his own well-being.

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in random fatal attack of unhoused man at U of T campus

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 60-year-old man who was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

updated

31m ago

Top political parties gear up for Sunday election call

OTTAWA — Canadians may be keeping their "elbows up" as the U.S. pursues its trade war, but the main federal party leaders are dropping the gloves as an election call inches closer. Prime Minister Mark...

59m ago

Hudson's Bay to liquidate all but six stores starting Monday

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, Canada’s oldest company has found a way to keep six of its stores open — for now — but will begin liquidating the remainder on Monday. Ontario Superior...

1h ago

Woman dies after being struck by pick-up truck in West Queen West

A woman has died after being struck by a pick-up truck in West Queen West. Toronto EMS were called to King Street and Strachan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck. A...

3m ago

