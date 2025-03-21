Police are searching for a man from Owen Sound who is wanted in connection with an ongoing intimate partner violence investigation.

Authorities say 26-year-old Keenan Simpragra is facing multiple charges, including two counts of uttering threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and failing to comply with a release order.

Investigators believe Simpragra has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. “If seen, members of the public are asked to dial 911 and to not approach,” police said in a statement.

He is described as six-foot-one and approximately 220 pounds with a light complexion, short brown hair, brown eyes, a long brown chin-strap-style beard and moustache, with a tattoo of the letter “K” on his right middle finger. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police say they are also concerned for his own well-being.