Man, woman charged in Taylor Swift concert ticket scam that cost victims $140K

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates for The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 21, 2025 1:04 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 1:11 pm.

A man and woman from Burlington are facing more charges for allegedly selling fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her shows in Toronto, resulting in police investigating more than 50 incidents that cost victims $140,000 in losses.

Halton Regional Police Service officers began receiving complaints on Nov. 14, 2024, concerning fake or undelivered concert tickets purchased from a third-party vendor using the Facebook profile name of “Denise Blackhawk.”

Authorities investigated additional complaints from victims located inside and outside Halton Region during and following the Toronto concert series, including shows on Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 16, Nov. 21, and Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

Related:

The HRPS financial crimes unit received 75 complaints and confirmed 55 incidents of fraud connected to a third-party vendor, leading to approximately $140,000 in losses.

On Thursday, police executed a criminal search warrant at a home in Burlington and seized laptops, a tablet, various documents and four cell phones. Authorities arrested 44-year-old Denise Tisor and 56-year-old David Blake, both of Burlington.

Tisor faces charges that include fraud over $5,000 (defrauding the public), possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and money laundering. Blake’s charges include property obtained by crime over $5,000 and money laundering.

The two accused were released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.

Toronto police previously charged Tisor and Blake in January 2025 in relation to the concert ticket scam. Authorities confirmed at the time that 28 people paid for the fraudulent Taylor Swift tickets, totalling almost $70,000 combined.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay hopes to save six stores, begin liquidation process Monday

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, Hudson's Bay says it has found a way to keep a half-dozen stores open — for now. Canada's oldest company was in court Monday to seek permission from...

15m ago

Alberta man charged in fatal shooting of father of two in Waterdown

A man from Alberta is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting homicide of a father of two that occurred in Waterdown earlier this month. Hamilton police shared details of the investigation...

58m ago

Heathrow says some flights resuming after a fire cut power to Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow Airport said it planned to resume some flights Friday after a large fire at an electrical substation knocked out power to Europe’s busiest flight hub and disrupted global travel for hundreds...

19m ago

Market in Moss Park helps residents access affordable food

One innovative market in Moss Park is helping residents eat well and affordably through its unique market model. Moss Park is lined with shelters, social services and social housing. The City of Toronto’s...

1h ago

Top Stories

Hudson's Bay hopes to save six stores, begin liquidation process Monday

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, Hudson's Bay says it has found a way to keep a half-dozen stores open — for now. Canada's oldest company was in court Monday to seek permission from...

15m ago

Alberta man charged in fatal shooting of father of two in Waterdown

A man from Alberta is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting homicide of a father of two that occurred in Waterdown earlier this month. Hamilton police shared details of the investigation...

58m ago

Heathrow says some flights resuming after a fire cut power to Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow Airport said it planned to resume some flights Friday after a large fire at an electrical substation knocked out power to Europe’s busiest flight hub and disrupted global travel for hundreds...

19m ago

Market in Moss Park helps residents access affordable food

One innovative market in Moss Park is helping residents eat well and affordably through its unique market model. Moss Park is lined with shelters, social services and social housing. The City of Toronto’s...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.

28m ago

1:21
Police investigating homicide on University of Toronto campus

Toronto Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the University of Toronto’s campus Thursday morning. Brandon Choghri has the details as the investigation continues.

18h ago

1:04
Police investigate after body found on U of T campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning.

21h ago

2:03
PM Carney skates with Edmonton Oilers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney skated with the Edmonton Oilers during a morning practice. Carney called the experience "awesome".

23h ago

0:40
ON CAM: Brazen home invasion in Richmond Hill

Officers learned that three masked suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded car keys. Police said the victim complied, and a suspect entered the vehicle parked in the garage.
More Videos