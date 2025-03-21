A man and woman from Burlington are facing more charges for allegedly selling fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her shows in Toronto, resulting in police investigating more than 50 incidents that cost victims $140,000 in losses.

Halton Regional Police Service officers began receiving complaints on Nov. 14, 2024, concerning fake or undelivered concert tickets purchased from a third-party vendor using the Facebook profile name of “Denise Blackhawk.”

Authorities investigated additional complaints from victims located inside and outside Halton Region during and following the Toronto concert series, including shows on Nov. 14, Nov. 15, Nov. 16, Nov. 21, and Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

The HRPS financial crimes unit received 75 complaints and confirmed 55 incidents of fraud connected to a third-party vendor, leading to approximately $140,000 in losses.

On Thursday, police executed a criminal search warrant at a home in Burlington and seized laptops, a tablet, various documents and four cell phones. Authorities arrested 44-year-old Denise Tisor and 56-year-old David Blake, both of Burlington.

Tisor faces charges that include fraud over $5,000 (defrauding the public), possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and money laundering. Blake’s charges include property obtained by crime over $5,000 and money laundering.

The two accused were released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.

Toronto police previously charged Tisor and Blake in January 2025 in relation to the concert ticket scam. Authorities confirmed at the time that 28 people paid for the fraudulent Taylor Swift tickets, totalling almost $70,000 combined.