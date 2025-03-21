Top political parties gear up for Sunday election call

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Ottawa on January 22, 2025, left to right, Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in Ottawa on March 14, 2025, and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks with media in Ottawa on Monday, Mar 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang, Adrian Wyld

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2025 2:22 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 4:49 pm.

OTTAWA — Canadians may be keeping their “elbows up” as the U.S. pursues its trade war, but the main federal party leaders are dropping the gloves as an election call inches closer.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is widely expected to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament on Sunday, leading to a vote at the end of April or early May.

On Friday, political party leaders presented themselves as the best people to take on U.S. President Donald Trump’s chaotic trade agenda.

At a morning news conference in Ottawa, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made a campaign-style announcement about boosting training and employment for workers in the skilled trades.

He also took the opportunity to claim Carney wouldn’t be able to stand up to Trump as well as he could, and vowed to “unleash the great Canadian promise.”

“The choice in the next election is very clear,” he said in front of an audience of local construction union members.

Carney made an announcement of his own later in the afternoon, confirming his government won’t move ahead with a hike to the inclusion rate on capital gains that was first pitched by the Liberals in the federal budget last year.

That tax change drew sharp criticism from some tech leaders and professional groups at the time, but enabling legislation was never passed. Carney said dropping the change will encourage business owners to take risks.

The NDP hosted media on Friday for the launch of its campaign headquarters in Ottawa and unveiled its slogan for the upcoming race: “In it for you.” It’s the same slogan the party used in the 2019 federal election.

Campaign director Jennifer Howard told reporters the NDP will differentiate itself from the Liberals and Conservatives by presenting itself as the party that looks out for the interests of ordinary Canadians.

Howard, who was also the campaign director for the federal NDP in 2019 and 2021, expressed confidence in the party’s chances even as polls show dwindling support.

“We have all the money in place. We have a team ready to go. The leader is ready to go. So I feel like we’re more ready than we’ve ever been for this campaign,” she said.

Carney met Friday with the leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, the Métis National Council and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami ahead of a scheduled meeting with premiers and territorial leaders.

As that meeting with Indigenous leaders was taking place, the NDP released a statement slamming what they called Carney’s poor track record on respecting Indigenous rights while he worked at Brookfield Asset Management.

“The more we get to know Mark Carney, the clearer it is that on reconciliation — he’s not part of the solution, he’s part of the problem,” said NDP MP Niki Ashton in a media statement.

“The NDP will always stand up and defend justice for Indigenous Peoples.”

Carney’s meeting with premiers was expected to focus on Chinese and U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.

Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports entering the country, prompting Canada to respond with retaliatory measures.

Beijing imposed tariffs in response to Canada’s levies on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

— With files from Craig Lord and Catherine Morrison in Ottawa

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in random fatal attack of unhoused man at U of T campus

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 60-year-old man who was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

updated

31m ago

Hudson's Bay to liquidate all but six stores starting Monday

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, Canada’s oldest company has found a way to keep six of its stores open — for now — but will begin liquidating the remainder on Monday. Ontario Superior...

1h ago

Woman dies after being struck by pick-up truck in West Queen West

A woman has died after being struck by a pick-up truck in West Queen West. Toronto EMS were called to King Street and Strachan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck. A...

4m ago

Toronto's famed Dakota Tavern is reportedly closing

You can add the Dakota Tavern to the growing list of lost Toronto music venues. Multiple sources in the city's music scene tell CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn that the last notes have been played at...

48m ago

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in random fatal attack of unhoused man at U of T campus

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 60-year-old man who was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

updated

31m ago

Hudson's Bay to liquidate all but six stores starting Monday

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, Canada’s oldest company has found a way to keep six of its stores open — for now — but will begin liquidating the remainder on Monday. Ontario Superior...

1h ago

Woman dies after being struck by pick-up truck in West Queen West

A woman has died after being struck by a pick-up truck in West Queen West. Toronto EMS were called to King Street and Strachan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck. A...

4m ago

Toronto's famed Dakota Tavern is reportedly closing

You can add the Dakota Tavern to the growing list of lost Toronto music venues. Multiple sources in the city's music scene tell CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn that the last notes have been played at...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

5:54
Hudson's Bay has life, hoping to save some stores

Canada’s oldest company was in court seeking permission from an Ontario judge to liquidate all but six stores beginning Monday.

4h ago

2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.

5h ago

1:21
Police investigating homicide on University of Toronto campus

Toronto Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the University of Toronto’s campus Thursday morning. Brandon Choghri has the details as the investigation continues.

22h ago

1:04
Police investigate after body found on U of T campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning.
0:40
ON CAM: Brazen home invasion in Richmond Hill

Officers learned that three masked suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded car keys. Police said the victim complied, and a suspect entered the vehicle parked in the garage.
More Videos