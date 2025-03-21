Wife of Ontario man arrested in Dominican Republic says he’s ‘100 per cent innocent’

David R. Bennett in an undated handout photo. The Canadian press

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2025 2:29 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2025 3:51 pm.

TORONTO — Jane Wilcox thought it was a simple mix-up when customs officers pulled her husband aside at the Punta Cana airport as they were heading back to Toronto.

The couple had just spent a week at a resort in the Dominican Republic with two friends and were on their way home on March 7 when her husband was denied entry at the automated customs gate and taken to an interrogation room, Wilcox said.

There, they were shown a photo of a bag they didn’t recognize, with a slightly different name on it — Davi Bennett instead of David R. Bennett, the name on her husband’s bag and all his travel documents, she said.

The similarity was enough to detain him for further investigation, Wilcox said they were told, even though the couple was adamant that was not his bag. Eventually, Bennett told her to go on ahead without him, she said.

It was only the next day, after Wilcox had returned to their home in Burlington, Ont., that she learned what he was accused of: smuggling a large amount of drugs in his suitcase.

“This entire situation is absolutely ridiculous,” Wilcox said.

“When I heard they were charging him with trafficking drugs into the Dominican, I nearly fell off my chair. He is the most risk-averse, buttoned-down human I know,” she said.

“He is 100 per cent innocent.”

Since then, Wilcox has been working hard to get her husband home, rallying legal support, government assistance and a large community of friends and connections to help build his case, she said.

Bennett, meanwhile, has been released on bail and is awaiting his next court date, expected to take place in the next week or two, she said.

Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of the arrest of a Canadian citizen in the Dominican Republic. Consular officials are in touch with local authorities and providing assistance, a spokesperson said in an email, declining to comment further due to privacy considerations.

When her husband called to say he had been arrested and jailed, Wilcox said she was relieved to confirm he was alive, but concerned to see him so clearly distraught.

“You could tell he was traumatized and he was in trouble, he didn’t sleep at all,” she said. “It was the most horrific night of his entire life.”

Until then, Wilcox said she had believed the situation would be resolved quickly and her husband would soon be on his way home.

“I hadn’t started too much because I’m kind of thinking he’s going to go on the next flight, right?” she explained. But his call brought home the seriousness of their plight, she said.

Bennett spent a weekend in custody, first in a cell that was standing room only, then in a slightly less packed cell with more than a dozen other men, she said.

A local lawyer reached out to him in custody and eventually connected with their lawyer in Ontario, she said, which helped keep them up to date on developments in the case.

Bennett was released on $5,000 bail and given his belongings, including his passport, Wilcox said. After a few nights in hotels, he was able to find more stable accommodations and had a meeting with staff at the Canadian Embassy, she said.

On her end, Wilcox talked to airline staff, RCMP and federal officials to figure out the next steps, she said.

Wilcox has also been in touch with the family of two other people who were detained from the same flight, she said.

The uncertainty, combined with the intense public scrutiny in Punta Cana, have been stressful to navigate, Wilcox said.

Several articles about the incident have been published in local media, along with a photo showing the back of Bennett’s head, she said. Officials also shared a video on social media of the drug squad taking Bennett and others through the airport in handcuffs, she said. The video is shot from behind.

Wilcox said she and others are doing their best to bolster Bennett’s spirits as the case stretches into weeks.

“We have dinner together on video with my kids and friends and that kind of thing to try and keep him up and fight this,” she said.

“Because it may turn into a long battle for no good reason,” she said. “It just makes no sense.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in random fatal attack at U of T campus

Toronto police are searching for a man considered "armed and dangerous" after a 60-year-old man was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

1h ago

Woman critically injured after being struck by pick-up truck in West Queen West

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in West Queen West. Toronto EMS were called to King Street and Strachan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian...

13m ago

Hudson's Bay to liquidate all but six stores, Eaton Centre and Yorkdale stores survive

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, an Ontario court has given Canada’s oldest company permission to start liquidating all but six of its stores on Monday. The Friday approval from...

36m ago

Toronto's famed Dakota Tavern is reportedly closing

You can add the Dakota Tavern to the growing list of lost Toronto music venues. Multiple sources in the city's music scene tell CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn that the last notes have been played at...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in random fatal attack at U of T campus

Toronto police are searching for a man considered "armed and dangerous" after a 60-year-old man was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Police say Mario Ferreira...

1h ago

Woman critically injured after being struck by pick-up truck in West Queen West

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in West Queen West. Toronto EMS were called to King Street and Strachan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian...

13m ago

Hudson's Bay to liquidate all but six stores, Eaton Centre and Yorkdale stores survive

TORONTO — After a week spent seeking a lifeline, an Ontario court has given Canada’s oldest company permission to start liquidating all but six of its stores on Monday. The Friday approval from...

36m ago

Toronto's famed Dakota Tavern is reportedly closing

You can add the Dakota Tavern to the growing list of lost Toronto music venues. Multiple sources in the city's music scene tell CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn that the last notes have been played at...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.

3h ago

1:21
Police investigating homicide on University of Toronto campus

Toronto Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the University of Toronto’s campus Thursday morning. Brandon Choghri has the details as the investigation continues.

21h ago

1:04
Police investigate after body found on U of T campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning.
2:03
PM Carney skates with Edmonton Oilers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney skated with the Edmonton Oilers during a morning practice. Carney called the experience "awesome".
0:40
ON CAM: Brazen home invasion in Richmond Hill

Officers learned that three masked suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded car keys. Police said the victim complied, and a suspect entered the vehicle parked in the garage.
More Videos