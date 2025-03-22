Canada says it will fund Jordan’s Principle for First Nations kids through 2026

<p>Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu takes part in a panel during the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on December 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By Joe Bongiorno, The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2025 1:25 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2025 1:27 pm.

MONTREAL — The federal government says it will continue to fund Jordan’s Principle to support First Nations children through 2026.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu announced the extension about 24 hours before a federal election campaign is expected to kick off.

No specific spending amounts were provided in the latest announcement, but Hajdu says the government has poured $8.8 billion into the principle since it was established in 2016.

The principle is intended to assure that Indigenous children can access government-funded health, social or educational services regardless of where they live and without seeing their cases bogged down in jurisdictional disputes.

It is named after Jordan River Anderson, a Manitoba boy with multiple disabilities who died in hospital waiting for the province and Ottawa to decide who should pay for health supports that would allow him to go home.

Hajdu also says she has asked Indigenous Services Canada to review the contribution agreements of First Nations recipients to make sure expenses incurred under the principle in 2024-2025 will be considered for funding.

Last month Canada announced it would bar funding approvals under the principle for non-urgent matters like home renovations and sporting events.

However, the First Nations Family and Caring Society has accused the government of failing to provide evidence of misuse, shirking legal obligations and creating a backlog of cases.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario mattress maker considers U.S. move amid tariff uncertainty

An Ontario mattress manufacturer is considering moving its operations to the United States, as fears of a Canada-U.S. trade dispute grow. Pioneer & Legend Canada, a Chinese Canadian-owned company...

4h ago

Man charged after chair thrown off 12th floor balcony

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a chair was thrown off a 12th-floor balcony in the Entertainment District. Investigators say they were called to the Front Street and John Street area around...

3h ago

Canada updates travel advisory for U.S., noting need to register on long stays

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for those heading south of the border, noting the U.S. requires that visitors register if staying more than 30 days. The updated advisory says...

14m ago

3 men charged in connection with arson at Brampton home

Three Brampton men are facing arson charges after a home and vehicle were allegedly set on fire. Peel police say the incident occurred in the Hurontario Street and Wexford Drive area on March 19. No...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario mattress maker considers U.S. move amid tariff uncertainty

An Ontario mattress manufacturer is considering moving its operations to the United States, as fears of a Canada-U.S. trade dispute grow. Pioneer & Legend Canada, a Chinese Canadian-owned company...

4h ago

Man charged after chair thrown off 12th floor balcony

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a chair was thrown off a 12th-floor balcony in the Entertainment District. Investigators say they were called to the Front Street and John Street area around...

3h ago

Canada updates travel advisory for U.S., noting need to register on long stays

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for those heading south of the border, noting the U.S. requires that visitors register if staying more than 30 days. The updated advisory says...

14m ago

3 men charged in connection with arson at Brampton home

Three Brampton men are facing arson charges after a home and vehicle were allegedly set on fire. Peel police say the incident occurred in the Hurontario Street and Wexford Drive area on March 19. No...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Hudson’s Bay to liquidate all but six stores starting Monday

An Ontario court has given the green light for Hudson’s Bay to begin liquidating nearly all of its stores on Monday. But six locations will remain open at least for now. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

18h ago

3:05
Rain and snow expected this weekend

Flash freeze warnings are in effect for some areas of Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your long-range forecast.

18h ago

2:51
Suspect arrested in random fatal attack at U of T

Toronto police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to the death of 60-year-old man who was killed in what investigators say was a random attack early Thursday morning. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

16h ago

5:54
Hudson's Bay has life, hoping to save some stores

Canada’s oldest company was in court seeking permission from an Ontario judge to liquidate all but six stores beginning Monday.
2:31
Tesla dealership vandalized in Hamilton

Hamilton police reported that more than 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. As Jazan Grewal reports, investigators are reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, and no suspect information has been released so far.
More Videos