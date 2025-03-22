Mark Carney to run for seat in Ottawa riding

In a post on X Saturday evening, the Liberal Party of Canada is confirming that Prime Minister Mark Carney will run in the Ottawa riding of Nepean in the next federal election.

The Ottawa area riding has been held since 2015 by Chandra Arya, who was disqualified from the Liberal leadership and then recently told he would not be allowed to run as MP again.

Ottawa is where @MarkJCarney raised his family, devoted his career to public service, and always gave back to his community.



We're thrilled to announce that our Leader, Mark Carney, will be our candidate for Nepean in the next election. Together we will build an even stronger… pic.twitter.com/82T9rIZYtp — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) March 23, 2025

This will be the first time for Carney to run in a federal election, he has never held elected office. He became prime minister after winning the Liberal leadership in early March.

Carney is expected to trigger a federal election on Sunday.