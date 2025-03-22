Mark Carney to run for seat in Ottawa riding

Mark Carney speaks during his Liberal leader campaign launch in Edmonton, on Thursday January 16, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Joseph Ryan

Posted March 22, 2025 9:02 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2025 9:11 pm.

In a post on X Saturday evening, the Liberal Party of Canada is confirming that Prime Minister Mark Carney will run in the Ottawa riding of Nepean in the next federal election.

The Ottawa area riding has been held since 2015 by Chandra Arya, who was disqualified from the Liberal leadership and then recently told he would not be allowed to run as MP again.

This will be the first time for Carney to run in a federal election, he has never held elected office. He became prime minister after winning the Liberal leadership in early March.

Carney is expected to trigger a federal election on Sunday.

Top Stories

Man accused in death of Toronto homeless man has history of violent criminal charges

A 31-year-old man accused of first-degree murder in the death of a homeless man in Toronto has a history of violent criminal charges, including attempted murder and assault with a weapon.  Toronto...

2h ago

Fire spreads to multiple homes in The Beaches, one man in critical condition

Toronto police say one male in his 50's has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at Kewbeach and Kenilworth avenues just after 4 p.m. Police say the residences...

4h ago

Man charged after chair thrown off 12th floor balcony

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a chair was thrown off a 12th-floor balcony in the Entertainment District. Investigators say they were called to the Front Street and John Street area around...

10h ago

Canada updates travel advisory for U.S., noting need to register on long stays

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for those heading south of the border, noting the U.S. requires that visitors register if staying more than 30 days. The updated advisory says...

7h ago

