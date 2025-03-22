Police issue warning for high-risk offender in Oshawa

Police say Keith Theodore Constantin, age 45, poses a significant risk to the community, especially children. DRPS/HO

By Joseph Ryan

Posted March 22, 2025 11:14 pm.

Durham Regional Police are issuing a warning about a high-risk offender who has been recently released into the community.

Police say, 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin has been released after serving his sentence for breaching a court order and is currently living in Oshawa.

Police say Constantin has a history of serious criminal convictions, including sexual assault, assault with a weapon, robbery, possession of explosives, and multiple violations of probation orders. 

Durham Regional Police Service say he poses a significant risk to the community, especially children, and that they will monitor Constantin’s whereabouts, and that he will be subject to electronic monitoring.

DRPS say Constantin is:

  • Not to be alone with anyone under the age of 16 unless the minor is accompanied by an adult over 21
  • Not to be present in any daycare, swimming area, public swimming area, school ground or playground where children might be present or any community centre where children under 16 are present.
  • To abstain from the possession, purchase or consumption of drugs, narcotics or controlled substances, except in accordance with a medical prescription.
  • To abstain from possession, purchase or consumption of alcohol or alcohol-based products
  • Not to own or posses any weapons.
  • To abide by a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Not to use the internet or other digital networks.

Any suspicious or dangerous behaviours should be reported directly to police or Crime Stoppers.

