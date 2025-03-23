1 man killed in Harbourfront shooting, police say

Toronto police tape. Photo: CITYNEWS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 23, 2025 7:10 pm.

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was allegedly shot dead near the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 6:00 p.m. for reports that someone had been shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately released.

