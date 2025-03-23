4 suspects in custody, 1 sent to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that injured at least one person on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the region’s Humber Summit neighbourhood, near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road, just after 3:00 p.m.

Police say four suspects are in custody. One male suspect was allegedly shot during an interaction with police and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the province’s police watchdog has been called to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.