4 suspects in custody, 1 sent to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke
Posted March 23, 2025 4:01 pm.
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that injured at least one person on Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the region’s Humber Summit neighbourhood, near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road, just after 3:00 p.m.
Police say four suspects are in custody. One male suspect was allegedly shot during an interaction with police and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the province’s police watchdog has been called to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.