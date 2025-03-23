French president condemns antisemitism after attack on Orleans’ chief rabbi

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a session of the Constitutional Council to mark the start of the new school year, in Paris, Sept.11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michel Euler

By Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2025 8:31 am.

Last Updated March 23, 2025 9:13 am.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Sunday the “poison of antisemitism” following a shocking attack on the chief rabbi of the central city of Orleans. French authorities are treating the incident as an antisemitic hate crime.

Rabbi Arié Engelberg was assaulted Saturday evening while walking in the city center with his young son. Local media reported that the suspect hurled antisemitic insults at the rabbi before physically attacking him.

“The attack on Rabbi Arié Engelberg in Orléans shocks us all. I offer him, his son, and all our fellow citizens of the Jewish faith my full support and that of the nation … We will not give in to silence or inaction,” Macron wrote in a post on X.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the assault and transferred to a psychiatric facility, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed. “I condemn with the greatest firmness the antisemitic attack of the Chief Rabbi of Orléans,” he posted on X. “He has all my support. The suspect was arrested and placed in a psychiatric facility.”

Darmanin later added: “France cannot allow itself to become a stage for foreign tensions that fuel violence and antisemitism.”

“No, anti-Semitism is not ‘residual,’” said Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF), reacting on X. “Those who minimize, relativize, or justify hatred of Jews by a conflict 4,000 km away bear an immense responsibility.”

The rabbi was not seriously injured but was left shaken, local media reported. Orleans’ mayor, Serge Grouard, condemned the “heinous and intolerable act,” describing it as “a serious attack on the values of our Republic.”

France is home to Western Europe’s largest Jewish population, with an estimated 500,000 Jews—approximately 1% of the national population. It is the third-largest Jewish community in the world, after Israel and the United States. That prominence has made France a frequent flashpoint for rising antisemitism, particularly during moments of heightened international conflict.

In recent years, antisemitic incidents have surged, with a sharp increase reported in 2023 after the Oct.7 Hamas attacks in Israel. These include physical assaults, threats, vandalism, and harassment, prompting alarm among Jewish communities and leaders.

According to figures released Sunday by the French Interior Ministry, 1,570 antisemitic acts were recorded in 2024, representing 62% of all religiously motivated hate crimes in the country. While that marks a 6% decrease from the previous year, the ministry noted that 65% of those acts targeted individuals directly — unlike anti-religious incidents against other faiths, which tend to involve property. Physical or personal assaults were up 3% year over year.

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Top Stories

CityNews-Leger poll finds federal election a two-horse race between Liberals and Conservatives

As the federal parties prepare to hit the campaign trail a new poll finds this election will likely be a two-horse race between the Liberals and Conservatives. The CityNews-Leger poll finds four in...

2h ago

Mark Carney to run in Ottawa riding as election call set for Sunday

The Liberal Party of Canada has confirmed that Prime Minister Mark Carney will run in the Ottawa riding of Nepean in the next federal election. The party confirmed the news in a social media post on...

1h ago

Police seek man after restaurant patron assaulted in Roncesvalles

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with an assault on a restaurant patron in Roncesvalles earlier this year. Investigators say just before 11 p.m. on February 20 a man entered a restaurant...

1h ago

Man wanted in connection with alleged sex assault aboard TTC bus

Police have released an additional image of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say a woman boarded a bus at Finch station around...

1h ago

