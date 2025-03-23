RFK Jr. and Djokovic share a passion for tennis along with their views about vaccines

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. walks to the House Chamber before President Donald Trump addresses to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2025 6:33 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2025 5:25 am.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Novak Djokovic apparently share a passion for tennis along with their beliefs about vaccines.

Kennedy, the nation’s top health official, posted a photo on X on Sunday of himself and Djokovic standing on a tennis court holding tennis rackets.

“Novak Djokovic. First in tennis. First in integrity. First in courage. Guess who won this match?” Kennedy captioned the post.

Djokovic is in Florida playing in the Miami Open tennis tournament. It was unclear when the photo was taken.

Kennedy, the secretary of Health and Human Services, rejected an “anti-vaccine” label earlier this year during his senate confirmation hearings but has since repeated his skeptical views of vaccines in interviews and other public statements.

Djokovic is the career leader in men’s tennis with 24 Grand Slam championships but missed chances to win more because a refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He missed the Australian Open in 2022 after a protracted legal saga ended with his deportation from that country and he was not allowed to travel to the U.S. to play in the U.S. Open later that year.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Associated Press



