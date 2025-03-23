Segway recalls 220,000 of its scooters due to a fall hazard that has resulted in 20 injuries

This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Segway Max G30LP KickScooter that is being recalled along with Segway’s Ninebot Max G30P, due to a fall hazard that has resulted in user injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones. . (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2025 12:21 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2025 1:05 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Segway is recalling about 220,000 of its scooters sold across the U.S. due to a fall hazard that has resulted in user injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones.

According to a notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the folding mechanism in Segway’s Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters can fail during use — causing the handlebars or stem of the scooters to fold.

That can result in serious injuries, the Commission warns. Thursday’s recall notice notes that Segway has received 68 reports of folding mechanism failures — with 20 injuries that include abrasions, bruises, lacerations and broken bones.

Consumers in possession of these now-recalled scooters are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Segway to request a free maintenance kit. This kit includes tools and step-by-step instructions to inspect and adjust the scooters’ locking mechanism as needed, Segway says.

“Over time, depending on riding conditions, the folding mechanism may require periodic checks and tightening,” California-based Segway writes on its website. “No returns or replacements are involved.”

According to the CPSC, the Segway scooters involved in this recall were manufactured in China and Malaysia and sold at retailers across the U.S. — like Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Target and Sam’s Club, as well as online at Segway.com and Amazon.com, between January 2020 and February 2025. Sale prices ranged from $600 to $1,000.

The Associated Press

