Hudson’s Bay liquidation sales begin at all but six of its stores

A shopper leaves the Hudson's Bay store in downtown Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted March 24, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2025 5:15 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s oldest company will begin liquidating most of its stores this morning.

Hudson’s Bay says all but six of its locations will be selling off their inventory.

The company is aiming to wrap up the liquidation by June 15. Gift cards will be accepted until April 6, but loyalty points cannot be used.

The six stores omitted from the liquidation sales include the flagship on Yonge Street in Toronto, as well as a location in the city’s Yorkdale mall and another farther north in Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill, Ont.

The remaining three span downtown Montreal, the Carrefour Laval mall and Point-Claire, Que.

The liquidation comes after the company filed for creditor protection earlier this month, saying it was facing financial difficulties stemming from lower consumer spending, reduced downtown traffic and trade tensions between Canada and the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

