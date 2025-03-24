Police seek to identify person of interest in fatal west end shooting last September

Toronto police have released photos of a person of interest in an investigation into the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of a west end mall last September.

Officers were called to Lawrence Plaza at Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street just before midnight on Sept. 30, 2024.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He’s since been identified as Joey Omar Black, 26, of Toronto.

Investigators are now seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in the case.

He’s described as a Black male, 18 to 22 years-old and between five foot seven and five foot nine, with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black face covering, black shoes and orange gloves.

Police also released a photo of a vehicle of interest in the case. It’s described as a white four door sedan (pictured below).

