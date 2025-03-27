SIU investigating mult-vehicle crash involving police in Brampton

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a multi-vehicle crash involving Peel police in Brampton. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 27, 2025 10:27 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2025 10:28 pm.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a multi-vehicle crash involving at least one police cruiser in Brampton.

Peel police say four vehicles were involved in the crash just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mississauga Road and Steeles Avenue on Thursday.

According to police, two people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear if police officers were among the injured.

Police officials did not provide any further details as to the circumstances that led up to the crash, citing the involvement of the SIU in the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto city councillors approve 24 per cent pay raise for themselves

City councillors have voted to give themselves a 24 per cent pay raise. Following a debate on Thursday evening, councillors voted 15-8 in favour of the recommendations put forth in a staff report which...

3h ago

Charges dropped against members of pro-Palestinian group 'Indigo 11'

A Toronto lawyer says charges have been withdrawn against three more people accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in a 2023 protest. Arash Ghiassi, who represents two people in the group of...

3h ago

Carney to speak with Trump after U.S. President reaches out amid new auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to have his first phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days, and Trump's commerce secretary said Canada may get some reprieve from automobile...

9h ago

Ford says Lutnick indicated Canada will see lower automobile tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick Wednesday night and was told that Canadian-made vehicles with 50 per cent or more American parts will...

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto city councillors approve 24 per cent pay raise for themselves

City councillors have voted to give themselves a 24 per cent pay raise. Following a debate on Thursday evening, councillors voted 15-8 in favour of the recommendations put forth in a staff report which...

3h ago

Charges dropped against members of pro-Palestinian group 'Indigo 11'

A Toronto lawyer says charges have been withdrawn against three more people accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in a 2023 protest. Arash Ghiassi, who represents two people in the group of...

3h ago

Carney to speak with Trump after U.S. President reaches out amid new auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to have his first phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days, and Trump's commerce secretary said Canada may get some reprieve from automobile...

9h ago

Ford says Lutnick indicated Canada will see lower automobile tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick Wednesday night and was told that Canadian-made vehicles with 50 per cent or more American parts will...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Crown drops 3 more charges against members of 'Indigo 11' accused of vandalizing Indigo bookstore

After a long legal battle, the crown has dropped 3 more charges against the group accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in November 2023. As Jazan Grewal reports, 7 out of the 11 people have now had their charges dropped.

4h ago

2:30
Rain to start, changing to freezing rain late Friday

A cloudy start with snow transitioning to showers across the GTA before the threat of freezing rain moves in late in the day.

8h ago

0:40
Doctor in Richmond Hill charged in sexual assault investigation

Police say the victim attended the doctor’s Yonge Street office nearly a decade ago and during the medical exam, was allegedly touched by the suspect for a sexual purpose.

13h ago

8:53
Carney meets with cabinet following Trump's auto tariffs

Well Donald Trump is at it again -- the president has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports to the U-S. As our Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney is meeting with a cabinet committee to discuss a response.

14h ago

2:25
Toronto Police warn public about release of high-risk offender

43-year-old Simon Gares has been released from prison on a statutory release and police believe he's a risk to the community, including children. Michelle Mackey explains why this isn't an isolated incident.
More Videos