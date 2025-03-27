SIU investigating mult-vehicle crash involving police in Brampton

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a multi-vehicle crash involving at least one police cruiser in Brampton.

Peel police say four vehicles were involved in the crash just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mississauga Road and Steeles Avenue on Thursday.

According to police, two people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s unclear if police officers were among the injured.

Police officials did not provide any further details as to the circumstances that led up to the crash, citing the involvement of the SIU in the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.