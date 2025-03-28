Hydro worker dead after industrial accident at Harbourfront condo

Toronto Fire Services says a utility worker was possibly electrocuted just before 2:00 a.m. while working on a hydro vault at 260 Queens Quay West. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 28, 2025 6:36 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2025 1:00 pm.

Emergency crews were sent to a residential building in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood early Friday morning for reports of an industrial accident.

The Ministry of Labour confirmed to CityNews that a utility worker was electrocuted just before 2:00 a.m. after coming into contact with live wires while working on a hydro vault at 260 Queens Quay West.

Officials say the worker – a man in his 30s – was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another person who was “shaken-up” after witnessing the incident was also treated at the scene by paramedics. However, no other physical injuries were reported.

The Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation to determine what transpired.

“We can confirm that we experienced a tragic workplace incident early this morning while our crews were completing planned maintenance inside a vault in the York St. and Queens Quay area,” a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro told CityNews. “We’re deeply saddened to share that this incident resulted in a loss of life.”

“Toronto Hydro is fully cooperating with the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development and we are focused on supporting the worker’s family and our employees through this difficult time,” they added.

Mayor Olivia Chow said she was heartbroken to hear of the man’s death in a social media post shared Friday afternoon. “On behalf of all Torontonians, I extend my heartfelt condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Millions of Torontonians wake up every day, turn on the lights, pick up their phone, and start the coffee maker because of their vital work powering our homes and workplaces,” Chow wrote.

