Blue Jays admit mistake after fan removed for wearing ‘Canada Is Not For Sale’ hat

The Toronto Blue Jays say staff “made a mistake” when a fan was asked to leave Thursday’s home opener for wearing a “Canada Is Not For Sale” hat.

Dan Begley, a lifelong Blue Jays fan, had been eagerly anticipating the first game of the season and was looking forward to enjoying the day with his friends. But his excitement quickly turned into frustration over what he was sporting on his head.

Begley tells CityNews that following the opening ceremony, he was approached by an usher who told him to remove his cap as it violated the team’s Fan Code of Conduct when it comes to political statements.

“Costumes, clothing and accessories may not contain messages, graphics or other content that may be distracting, commercial, political, or intended to draw attention to international, political or other similar events, causes or conflicts,” reads the part under Dress Code/Offensive Clothing/Costumes.

“Fans who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into, and/or removed from Rogers Centre unless his or her attire/costume can be modified to meet the above standards.”

“I was stunned. I was angry. I was feeling humiliated,” said Begley, who explained he had no trouble getting into the stadium and was even complimented for his hat by a bartender who served him a drink.

“I didn’t think that was right, so I refused (to remove my hat). So she said, ‘You’re going to have to leave if you don’t do that.’ I said that’s fine, you’ll have to throw me out. So she went away, and I thought, ok, cooler heads have prevailed.”

Begley says that about a half hour later, the usher reappeared, but this time with a supervisor and two police officers and that’s when he said he had a feeling something wasn’t right.

“I saw the police were moving around, I didn’t want to get carried out, so I got up and left,” he explained. “But I didn’t go quietly. I was yelling at the section that I was being kicked out for wearing this hat.”

Begley says the crowd started booing and chanting for him to stay. He says he tried speaking to the chief usher but security told him that they’re just following the rules.

“So then I was walked out by the policeman. I told them they should be ashamed of themselves. I open the door, and I am out on the street.”

Begley says the statement the hat makes should not be considered offensive, as it’s just a fact, pointing out that Premier Doug Ford even proudly wears one.

Ford was quick to call Begley to offer his support, telling him to wear the hat like a “proud Canadian” and to “Never take that hat off.”

In a statement to CityNews, the Toronto Blue Jays say they have spoken with Begley and apologized, adding he’s been invited back to the ballpark.

“Our staff made a mistake, and we have addressed the issue to ensure it does not happen again,” the statement said without elaborating on what steps have been taken.

Begley says he plans to attend Monday’s game, and he’ll have a new friend with him, Liam Mooney – the founder of the Ottawa-based design firm that makes the “Canada Is Not For Sale” hat.

“It’s not about me. It’s about standing up for Canada, our country, and being proud,” says Begley.