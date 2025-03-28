Freezing rain warning issued for Durham and York Region ahead of ice storm this weekend

A cloudy start with snow transitioning to showers across the GTA before the threat of freezing rain moves in late in the day.

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 28, 2025 7:33 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2025 9:01 am.

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for Durham Region and York Region ahead of an ice storm that could bring up to 10 mm of ice accretion.

Environment Canada issued the warnings early Friday morning with the storm expected to begin this evening into Sunday morning.

The weather agency says the rain will begin in the late afternoon before transitioning into freezing rain, but there is a chance the rain will return on Saturday as the temperature is expected fluctuate around the freezing mark.

With the significant chance of ice accretion up to 10 mm, power outages are likely and the roads will be icy and slippery.

Environment Canada advises postponing non-essential travel until after the storm.

Toronto and the GTA remain under a special weather statement with the potential for freezing rain is early Saturday morning and again early Sunday morning, says 680 NewsRadio meteorologist Jill Taylor.

The storm system will be also be temperature dependent, Taylor said. So far, the morning lows are “near or just above freezing for [the] Toronto area and may stay as all rain for Toronto.”

Environment Canada says freezing rain warnings still may be issued for Toronto and surrounding areas.

Warming centres in Toronto will also be opening their doors at 5 p.m.

Those who want to access a warming centre do not need to contact Central Intake and walk-ins are welcome. 

In December 2013, an ice storm hit the GTA with more than 30 millimetres of ice accretion and caused large scale power outages. Another icy system moved through the region back in April 2018, but Taylor said it was not as prolonged as the 2013 storm.

Click here for details on the forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada, U.S. to negotiate new economic, security relationship after election: Carney

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. will begin comprehensive negotiations for a "new economic and security relationship" immediately after the Canadian election. But Carney also...

12m ago

'Now the angry phase is coming': Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow talks tariffs in Washington

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow headed to Washington, D.C. on Friday to discuss tariffs at a trilateral trade summit with big city mayors from Canada, the United States and Mexico. Before the meetings, Chow...

1h ago

Hydro worker dead after industrial accident at Harbourfront condo

Emergency crews were sent to a residential building in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood early Friday morning for reports of an industrial accident. The Ministry of Labour confirmed to CityNews...

37m ago

Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2024

Ontario’s annual sunshine list of public servants who earned $100,000 or more in 2024, was released on Friday. The directory which discloses the names and titles of high-income workers in the provincial...

43m ago

Top Stories

Canada, U.S. to negotiate new economic, security relationship after election: Carney

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. will begin comprehensive negotiations for a "new economic and security relationship" immediately after the Canadian election. But Carney also...

12m ago

'Now the angry phase is coming': Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow talks tariffs in Washington

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow headed to Washington, D.C. on Friday to discuss tariffs at a trilateral trade summit with big city mayors from Canada, the United States and Mexico. Before the meetings, Chow...

1h ago

Hydro worker dead after industrial accident at Harbourfront condo

Emergency crews were sent to a residential building in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood early Friday morning for reports of an industrial accident. The Ministry of Labour confirmed to CityNews...

37m ago

Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2024

Ontario’s annual sunshine list of public servants who earned $100,000 or more in 2024, was released on Friday. The directory which discloses the names and titles of high-income workers in the provincial...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

3:57
Carney, Trump participate in 'extremely productive' phone call

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in his first phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. As Alan Carter reports, Trump describes the call as 'extremely productive' and the two leaders will speak again if Carney wins April's federal election.

54m ago

2:34
Crown drops 3 more charges against members of 'Indigo 11' accused of vandalizing Indigo bookstore

After a long legal battle, the crown has dropped 3 more charges against the group accused of defacing a downtown Indigo bookstore in November 2023. As Jazan Grewal reports, 7 out of the 11 people have now had their charges dropped.

14h ago

1:52
Toronto councillors vote to give themselves a 24% raise

Toronto city councillors will be seeing a hefty pay raise after voting to move ahead with a 24 per cent salary hike. Melissa Nakhavoly with what this means for Toronto’s bottom line.

13h ago

2:30
Rain to start, changing to freezing rain late Friday

A cloudy start with snow transitioning to showers across the GTA before the threat of freezing rain moves in late in the day.

18h ago

0:40
Doctor in Richmond Hill charged in sexual assault investigation

Police say the victim attended the doctor’s Yonge Street office nearly a decade ago and during the medical exam, was allegedly touched by the suspect for a sexual purpose.

23h ago

More Videos