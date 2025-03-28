Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2024

The exterior of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario on Oct. 30, 2024. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Joseph Ryan

Posted March 28, 2025 12:54 pm.

Ontario’s annual sunshine list of public servants who earned $100,000 or more in 2024, was released on Friday.

The directory which discloses the names and titles of high-income workers in the provincial government, schools, hospitals, police forces and other areas of the public sector, saw a 25 per cent increase from 300,680 people in 2023 to a record 377,666 people in 2024.

The top three earners on this year’s list are all Ontario Power Generation (OPG) employees with the top earner being President and CEO Ken Hartwick, who earned a salary of more than $2 million.

Former Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster, was fourth on the list with a salary of more than $883,000, and current United Health Network CEO Kevin Smith was fifth with a slightly lower salary than Verster at about $883,000.

“Nearly half the growth on the list was driven by the school board was driven by the school board sector, with teachers contributing to 87 per cent of this increase,” Treasury Board President Caroline Mulroney said in a statement. 

“The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, 1996 requires organizations that receive public funding from the Province of Ontario to make public, by March 31 each year, the names, positions, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees paid $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year,” she explained.

Click here for the full list.

