Toronto woman accused of killing three people in Ontario unfit to stand trial, court rules

Sabrina Kauldhar of Toronto is facing murder charges in connection with three homicides in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton. NRPS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2025 2:39 pm.

A Toronto court has ruled that a woman accused of killing three people in three Ontario cities last year is unfit to stand trial at this time and must undergo psychiatric treatment. 

Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, was arrested in October and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

Related:

The charges relate to three deaths police have said took place over three consecutive days in Toronto, Niagara Falls and Hamilton in early October.

Court documents show that a judge ruled Thursday that Kauldhar is unfit to stand trial at this time, and she has been ordered into a 60-day psychiatric treatment before she’ll be reassessed. 

The Ontario court of justice had ordered the assessment of Kauldhar’s fitness to stand trial following an application by the prosecution. 

Defence lawyers had initially asked for the assessment, but withdrew their application saying Kauldhar had instructed them to oppose it.

