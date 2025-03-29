Police search for 2 armed suspects following Etobicoke bank robbery
Posted March 29, 2025 12:42 pm.
Last Updated March 29, 2025 3:29 pm.
Toronto police are searching for two suspects who robbed a financial institution in Etobicoke Saturday morning.
According to police, the two suspects armed with firearms entered a bank near Browns Line and Evans Avenue just after 9:30 a.m.
It’s unclear if the suspects made off with any cash. However, no injuries were reported.
Authorities say the suspects fled in a vehicle. No descriptions were provided.
An investigation is ongoing.