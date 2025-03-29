Hamas says it accepts a new Gaza ceasefire proposal but Israel makes a counter-offer

People take part in a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

By Samy Magdy And Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2025 5:02 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2025 5:29 pm.

CAIRO (AP) — The Hamas militant group said Saturday it has accepted a new Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar, but Israel said it has made a counter-proposal in “full coordination” with the third mediator, the United States.

Egypt early in the week made a proposal to get the troubled ceasefire back on track, following Israel’s surprise resumption of fighting. It was not immediately clear whether the proposal changed before Khalil al-Hayyah, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, announced it had been accepted.

Early in the week, an Egyptian official described the proposal to The Associated Press, saying Hamas would release five living hostages, including an American-Israeli, from Gaza in return for Israel allowing aid into the territory and a weekslong pause in fighting. Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media on the closed-door talks.

On Saturday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave no details about Israel’s counter-proposal, which it said was offered after Netanyahu held consultations on Friday.

Israel a week and a half ago ended its ceasefire with Hamas by launching a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds of people. The White House blamed Hamas for the renewed fighting.

Israel has vowed to escalate the war until Hamas returns the 59 hostages it still holds — 24 of them believed to be alive. Israel also wants Hamas to give up power, disarm and send its leaders into exile. On Saturday, Israel widened its ground operations in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Frustrated by the threat to remaining hostages in Gaza, families and others rallied again Saturday evening to call for a deal that would bring everyone home.

“The price of your war is the life of the hostages!” some protesters chanted in Tel Aviv. Minor scuffles broke out with police.

“War will not bring our hostages home, it will kill them,” Naama Weinberg, cousin of deceased hostage Itay Svirsky, told a weekly gathering of families in Tel Aviv.

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel, in which Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 50,000 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. Israel’s bombardment and ground operations have caused vast destruction and at their height displaced some 90% of Gaza’s population of over 2 million people.

Early this month, Israel again cut off all supplies to Gaza to pressure Hamas to accept new terms to the ceasefire that started in mid-January.

Israel had balked at entering negotiations over the truce’s second phase, which were meant to begin in early February. Under the agreement, phase two was meant to bring the release of the remaining 24 living hostages, an end to the war and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

___

Frankel reported from Jerusalem.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Samy Magdy And Julia Frankel, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Freezing rain warnings for Toronto and GTA as tens of thousands without power in cottage country

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for Toronto and many parts of the GTA while tens of thousands of Ontarians are bracing for a night without power. Environment Canada anticipates a prolonged...

57m ago

Icy roads caused 12 collisions on Hwy 401 within hours, OPP say

Provincial police in eastern Ontario say icy weather conditions resulted in at least a dozen motor vehicle collisions on Highway 401. Authorities say they responded to 12 incidents in the Kingston area...

4h ago

$65M winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Newmarket

Someone in Ontario is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $65 million. Ontario lottery officials say the winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max draw was sold in Newmarket. There was one Maxmillion...

3h ago

Poilievre, Singh focus on affordability, Carney visits his Ottawa riding

OTTAWA — Affordability measures dominated discussion on the federal election trail on Saturday, with the NDP focused on capping the price of some food items and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre offering...

1h ago

Top Stories

Freezing rain warnings for Toronto and GTA as tens of thousands without power in cottage country

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for Toronto and many parts of the GTA while tens of thousands of Ontarians are bracing for a night without power. Environment Canada anticipates a prolonged...

57m ago

Icy roads caused 12 collisions on Hwy 401 within hours, OPP say

Provincial police in eastern Ontario say icy weather conditions resulted in at least a dozen motor vehicle collisions on Highway 401. Authorities say they responded to 12 incidents in the Kingston area...

4h ago

$65M winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Newmarket

Someone in Ontario is holding a winning lottery ticket worth $65 million. Ontario lottery officials say the winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max draw was sold in Newmarket. There was one Maxmillion...

3h ago

Poilievre, Singh focus on affordability, Carney visits his Ottawa riding

OTTAWA — Affordability measures dominated discussion on the federal election trail on Saturday, with the NDP focused on capping the price of some food items and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre offering...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Judge grants injunction to keep consumption sites open for now

An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to keep safe consumption sites open for 30 days. Melissa Nakhavoly with reaction from advocates.

20h ago

3:14
Freezing rain threat this weekend across GTHA

Toronto remains under a special weather statement with rain and the widespread risk of freezing rain Saturday afternoon and evening across much of GTHA.

2:33
Tenants say condition in Scarborough rental building are 'inhumane'

Tenants in a Scarborough rental building managed by Golden Equity is in severe disrepair and say the City isn't doing enough to step in and hold them accountable. Dilshad Burman reports.
3:05
Torontonians react to city council's 24% pay hike

City councillors have voted in favour of giving themselves a 24% pay hike. Shauna Hunt with reaction from taxpayers and why one expert believes it's a fair deal.
2:07
Canadians reconsider travel plans to United States

Due to the escalating trade war, with the United Stares of America, Canadian travelers are reconsidering their travel plans. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

More Videos