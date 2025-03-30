City of Peterborough declares state of emergency after freezing rainstorm

Ice covered tree branches are seen in this undated photo. UNSPLASH/Krista Bennett

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 30, 2025 1:49 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2025 1:51 pm.

The City of Peterborough has declared a state of emergency in response to a freezing rainstorm that downed trees and cut off power for tens of thousands in the city.

Officials say recovery efforts are expected to take at least several days.

“The City encourages residents to avoid unnecessary travel as ice accumulation is knocking down power lines, trees and tree limbs, causing power outages and unsafe conditions,” officials said in a statement issued Sunday.

Authorities say the City’s Public Works department, which maintains roads and sidewalks, has received more than 1,000 calls within a 24-hour period and Peterborough Fire Services have received approximately 700 calls.

The hazardous conditions have prompted authorities to close all City parks until further notice.

Related:

For those looking to keep warm, the City has opened reception centres at the following locations:

  • Healthy Planet Arena, banquet hall, 911 Monaghan Rd., from 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 30 to 8 a.m. on Monday, March 31 (overnight reception centre)
  • Miskin Law Community Complex, 271 Lansdowne St. W., from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 30
  • Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre, 775 Brealey Dr. (currently working to restore the backup generator to provide power to the facility), from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 30

“Thank you to Hydro One crews and our Public Works team that has been working around the clock throughout this significant weather event,” Mayor Jeff Leal wrote in a statement. “I’m asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel as crews work to address fallen trees and power lines. Stay safe. Call friends and loved ones to check on them.”

“Cleaning up from this storm may take several days,” he added.

