‘The location will never be perfect:’ Protests for and against proposed Etobicoke homeless shelter

The proposed site for a new homeless shelter in Etobicoke drew both supporters and opponents on Sunday. Rhianne Campbell explains.

By Rhianne Campbell and John Marchesan

Posted March 30, 2025 8:24 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2025 8:38 pm.

Nearly 200 community members braved the rain in Etobicoke on Sunday to speak for and against the proposed site of a new homeless shelter.

The Toronto Parking Authority lot at 66 Third Street near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue is set to house an 80-bed adult shelter within three to five years. Opponents say it’s the right cause but the wrong spot, pointing out it is near multiple schools and a seniors’ centre.

“The location doesn’t make sense from a safety perspective,” said one resident. “My kids have to walk past here on their way to school, to go to our favourite coffee shop and to go to our playground. It doesn’t instill a sense of safety for this neighbourhood.”

“They’re jamming this huge facility right across the street from a school with children (and) right beside a senior’s facility, and then we’ve got another school just a couple blocks away,” explained another resident.

“My kids don’t need to be picking up needles. It’s not safe for them,” said another.

“I do believe that we need shelters, absolutely, but to build it in a parking lot 90 metres from a senior’s residence is absolutely the worst idea ever,” added another demonstrator.

More than a dozen activists came out to show their support, arguing that the size of the facility means the impact on the community will be minimal.

“This is going to be a small shelter for 80 people, so I’m not sure what they’re worried about,” said one supporter. “Also, this was a process that was developed by city staff, so they did the study to figure this out, so I don’t buy it.”

“The location will never be perfect,” said another in favour of the project. “My ideal goal is to work together as a community and make sure we welcome our neighbours.”

“These people are already living in parks in sub-standard conditions. Giving them a shelter and giving them a place to call home, even temporarily, will mitigate a lot of the issues that some of these people believe are going to be created,” said another.

The city is set to host a virtual town hall to discuss the proposed shelter on April 15th.

