Lorentz scores winner as Leafs hold off Ducks to increase lead in Atlantic

Steven Lorentz scored the tiebreaking goal on an artful deflection with 8:25 to play, and the Toronto Maple Leafs blew a two-goal lead before rallying for a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Max Domi and Mitch Marner also scored and Joseph Woll made 28 saves for the Atlantic Division-leading Leafs, who went 2-0-1 on their three-game California trip by beating Los Angeles and Anaheim on back-to-back nights.

Leo Carlsson scored his 20th goal and Sam Colangelo tied it on a power play early in the third period for Anaheim, which will soon wrap up its seventh consecutive non-playoff season. Lukas Dostal stopped 20 shots.

Domi walked around Ducks captain Radko Gudas and beat Dostal with a backhand late in the first.

Marner scored his 23rd goal after getting away from Gudas for a breakaway early in the second, but Carlsson put a shot through traffic 71 seconds later for his fourth goal in three games.

Colangelo then scored off his own rebound to tie it at 2:16 of the third.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: They’re grinding toward the post-season, winning six of eight to take a three-point lead over Florida and Tampa Bay.

Ducks: The present is ugly, but the future could be bright. Carlsson and Gauthier are excelling down the stretch of another lost season.

KEY MOMENT

Lorentz, a grinding fourth-liner, had to make an impressive lateral move to tip David Kampf’s pass out of the air for his second goal in 10 weeks. Gudas failed to tie up Lorentz’s stick.

KEY STAT

Carlsson has the first 20-goal season by any Ducks player under 21. The 20-year-old former No. 2 overall pick finished the best month of his two-year NHL career with 17 points in 15 games in March.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

Ducks: Host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.