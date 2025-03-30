Lorentz scores winner as Leafs hold off Ducks to increase lead in Atlantic

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) celebrates after his goal with centre Auston Matthews (34) and left wing Matthew Knies (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2025 11:01 pm.

Steven Lorentz scored the tiebreaking goal on an artful deflection with 8:25 to play, and the Toronto Maple Leafs blew a two-goal lead before rallying for a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Max Domi and Mitch Marner also scored and Joseph Woll made 28 saves for the Atlantic Division-leading Leafs, who went 2-0-1 on their three-game California trip by beating Los Angeles and Anaheim on back-to-back nights.

Leo Carlsson scored his 20th goal and Sam Colangelo tied it on a power play early in the third period for Anaheim, which will soon wrap up its seventh consecutive non-playoff season. Lukas Dostal stopped 20 shots.

Domi walked around Ducks captain Radko Gudas and beat Dostal with a backhand late in the first.

Marner scored his 23rd goal after getting away from Gudas for a breakaway early in the second, but Carlsson put a shot through traffic 71 seconds later for his fourth goal in three games.

Colangelo then scored off his own rebound to tie it at 2:16 of the third.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: They’re grinding toward the post-season, winning six of eight to take a three-point lead over Florida and Tampa Bay.

Ducks: The present is ugly, but the future could be bright. Carlsson and Gauthier are excelling down the stretch of another lost season.

KEY MOMENT

Lorentz, a grinding fourth-liner, had to make an impressive lateral move to tip David Kampf’s pass out of the air for his second goal in 10 weeks. Gudas failed to tie up Lorentz’s stick.

KEY STAT

Carlsson has the first 20-goal season by any Ducks player under 21. The 20-year-old former No. 2 overall pick finished the best month of his two-year NHL career with 17 points in 15 games in March.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

Ducks: Host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in stabbing aboard TTC bus

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed aboard a TTC bus late Sunday night. Toronto police say they were called about an altercation aboard a bus in the Eglinton Avenue West and...

2h ago

Hundreds of thousands without power across Ontario, 'several days' before service restored

Hydro One says it will take "several days" to fully restore power to all customers after freezing rain coated parts of central and eastern Ontario in thick layers of ice, downing branches and power lines. As...

3h ago

Poilievre calls for Liberals to dump Markham candidate over 'deplorable' comments

Members of the Conservative Party are calling on the Liberals to drop their Markham-Unionville candidate, Paul Chiang, over “deplorable” comments he made about a Conservative candidate who’s running...

3h ago

Man charged with attempted murder in a series of unprovoked attacks

Police say a 23-year-old man is facing 17 charges, including two for attempted murder, in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks downtown. Investigators say the first assault happened in the...

8h ago

