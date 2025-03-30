Man wanted by Toronto police for a series of unprovoked attacks

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks downtown.

Authorities say the first assault happened in the Harbourfront area just before midnight on Sunday, March 23, near Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect allegedly approached a homeless person who was sleeping at the time and stabbed them unprovoked. He then fled the area on foot.

The victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Then on Friday, at approximately 9:00 p.m. police responded to a call about another assault in the same neighbourhood, near Dan Leckie Way and Queens Quay West.

A man was walking alone in the area when he was allegedly approached by the suspect from behind and stabbed. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the two individuals were not known to each other.

A third victim was attacked the next day in the Yonge-Bay Corridor, near King Street West and York Street, according to police.

Officers say the victim was standing outside a building just before 11:00 p.m. when they were approached by the suspect from behind and stabbed unprovoked. They sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the suspect as a five-foot-eight male with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket with reflective details on the back, dark pants, blue backpack and dark Nike shoes with red detailing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.