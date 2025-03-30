Man wanted by Toronto police for a series of unprovoked attacks

Toronto police have released an image of a man who is wanted in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 30, 2025 1:26 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a series of unprovoked attacks downtown.

Authorities say the first assault happened in the Harbourfront area just before midnight on Sunday, March 23, near Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect allegedly approached a homeless person who was sleeping at the time and stabbed them unprovoked. He then fled the area on foot.

The victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Then on Friday, at approximately 9:00 p.m. police responded to a call about another assault in the same neighbourhood, near Dan Leckie Way and Queens Quay West.

A man was walking alone in the area when he was allegedly approached by the suspect from behind and stabbed. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the two individuals were not known to each other.

A third victim was attacked the next day in the Yonge-Bay Corridor, near King Street West and York Street, according to police.

Officers say the victim was standing outside a building just before 11:00 p.m. when they were approached by the suspect from behind and stabbed unprovoked. They sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the suspect as a five-foot-eight male with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket with reflective details on the back, dark pants, blue backpack and dark Nike shoes with red detailing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Top Stories

More than 200,000 without power across central and eastern Ontario

A freezing rain warning that was in effect for many parts of Ontario over the weekend has ended, leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the central and eastern part of the province without power. As...

3h ago

City of Peterborough declares state of emergency after freezing rainstorm

The City of Peterborough has declared a state of emergency in response to a freezing rainstorm that downed trees and cut off power for tens of thousands in the city. Officials say recovery efforts are...

1h ago

Second week of campaign underway as Poilievre faces criticism, leaks within Conservative ranks

OTTAWA — As the 2025 federal election campaign begins its second week, U.S. President Donald Trump and another round of tariffs expected on April 2 could again sidetrack most of Canada's political discourse. But...

2h ago

Blue Jays pitcher donates almost half a million dollars to Jays' Care Foundation

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt and his wife, Jessica, have given fans nearly half a million reasons to love them - and that number is only going to grow. For the past two seasons, the Bassitts...

3h ago

