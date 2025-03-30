Police investigate how man ended up in Mississauga intersection with critical injuries
Posted March 30, 2025 7:36 pm.
Last Updated March 30, 2025 8:29 pm.
Police are investigating after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga.
Peel police say the man was located with “significant injuries” at the intersection of Drummond Road and Colonial Drive just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The circumstances surrounding how the man sustained the injuries and ended up in the area remain unknown, but police say it’s likely a hit and run.