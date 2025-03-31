9 Ontario supervised consumption sites to close despite injunction, minister says

Stations can be seen at an interim injection site in Toronto Public Health's offices at Dundas and Victoria St. in Toronto on Monday, August 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2025 1:10 pm.

The Ontario provincial government says nine supervised consumption sites will close Tuesday as planned, despite a recent court injunction allowing them to remain open temporarily.

The office of Health Minister Sylvia Jones says nine sites that applied for funding to transition into government-approved service hubs will proceed with those plans.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted an injunction Friday to allow consumption sites to remain open while a judge reviews a constitutional challenge of a provincial law that bans sites from operating within 200 metres of schools or daycares.

A tenth site in downtown Toronto that had been slated to close when the law takes effect on Tuesday said it will remain open because of the injunction.

The nine sites that agreed to become new homelessness and addiction recovery treatment hubs, or HART hubs as the province calls them, will receive about four times as much money as they did under a previous funding model — but they will not be allowed to offer supervised drug consumption services.

The province is investing $529 million to fund a total of 27 such hubs across Ontario, along with 540 new, highly supportive housing units.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman with life-altering illness fighting to get treatment abroad

For more than two decades 64-year-old Anne Smith, a mother of four, says she’s been suffering. “I can't have a proper life like everybody else. I can't even go to the bathroom on my own," Smith...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'Completely unacceptable': Auditor general pinpoints flaws at two Ontario ministries

Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence delivered a damning assessment of two provincial ministries on Monday and criticized the Ford government for ineffective processes, underfunded services and a lack...

1h ago

Doug Ford aide-turned Greenbelt lobbyist broke rules, ethics watchdog says

Ontario's integrity commissioner has found that a lobbyist who used to work for Premier Doug Ford failed to comply with some rules while asking for a client's land to be removed from the Greenbelt. The...

1h ago

Stretch of WB Gardiner will lose a lane for 1 year starting next Monday

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting Monday, April 7, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. The...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman with life-altering illness fighting to get treatment abroad

For more than two decades 64-year-old Anne Smith, a mother of four, says she’s been suffering. “I can't have a proper life like everybody else. I can't even go to the bathroom on my own," Smith...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'Completely unacceptable': Auditor general pinpoints flaws at two Ontario ministries

Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence delivered a damning assessment of two provincial ministries on Monday and criticized the Ford government for ineffective processes, underfunded services and a lack...

1h ago

Doug Ford aide-turned Greenbelt lobbyist broke rules, ethics watchdog says

Ontario's integrity commissioner has found that a lobbyist who used to work for Premier Doug Ford failed to comply with some rules while asking for a client's land to be removed from the Greenbelt. The...

1h ago

Stretch of WB Gardiner will lose a lane for 1 year starting next Monday

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting Monday, April 7, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
Trump's 25% tariff threat looming on Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump has been vowing to introduce reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. One Canadian Premier says the threat has become personal.

13m ago

2:38
'This is my last hope': Toronto woman trying to get treatment abroad

After suffering from a life-altering illness for years and getting few answers from medical professionals in Canada, one woman is hoping for help abroad. Pat Taney reports.

1h ago

2:29
The farmer's market at St. Lawrence Market is on the move

The long-awaited North building at the market is complete and partially open, allowing the popular Saturday farmer's market to officially move back within days. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:01
Those for and against demonstrate at site of proposed homeless shelter

The proposed site for a new homeless shelter in Etobicoke drew both supporters and opponents on Sunday. Rhianne Campbell explains.

17h ago

2:07
Big temperature swings on the way

Monday starts off warm and mild before temperatures cool throughout the day. A double-digit high is expected midweek before things cool off again.

18h ago

More Videos