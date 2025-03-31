Bookings on U.S.-bound routes down about 10% amid tariff backlash: Air Canada

An Air Canada plane is moved to the runway at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2025 3:00 pm.

Last Updated March 31, 2025 4:40 pm.

MONTREAL — Bookings on cross-border routes are down significantly across the industry amid Canadians’ new-found aversion to U.S. destinations, Air Canada says.

At its annual shareholder meeting Monday, the company said its decreased cross-border flight bookings for the next six months were “comparable” to an industry-wide drop of about 10 per cent.

Most Canadian carriers have reduced capacity to the United States while bolstering their domestic or transatlantic offerings, as customers turn their back on travel to a country whose president has set off a continental trade war and threatened annexation.

A weak loonie has also discouraged stateside excursions because the conversion rate has been particularly unfavourable for Canadians over the past four months.

Flair Airlines commercial vice-president Eric Tanner says cross-border trips will comprise just 12 per cent of the budget carrier’s network in winter 2025-26 versus 20 per cent over the past few months.

“Overall, we’ve seen more customer and consumer uncertainty. Obviously the U.S. tariff issue is getting a lot of attention, and we’ve certainly seen an impact from that and made network moves to adapt accordingly,” Tanner said in a phone interview.

Porter Airlines remains the exception, boosting its flight volume south of the border by 25 per cent year-over-year for the summer amid a rapid expansion, though its U.S. network will be smaller than previously planned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto woman with life-altering illness fighting to get treatment abroad

For more than two decades 64-year-old Anne Smith, a mother of four, says she’s been suffering. “I can't have a proper life like everybody else. I can't even go to the bathroom on my own," Smith...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

'Completely unacceptable': Auditor general pinpoints flaws at two Ontario ministries

Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence delivered a damning assessment of two provincial ministries on Monday and criticized the Ford government for ineffective processes, underfunded services and a lack...

4h ago

9 Ontario supervised consumption sites to close despite injunction, minister says

The Ontario provincial government says nine supervised consumption sites will close Tuesday as planned, despite a recent court injunction allowing them to remain open temporarily. The office of Health...

4h ago

Driver clocked at 130km/h was watching movie on iPad: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Oxford County were taken aback by a driver's audacious decision to watch a movie while speeding down Highway 401. In a social media post, the OPP said a Good Samaritan...

2h ago

