DNA match leads to arrest in Hamilton sexual assault from 2015

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault that occurred back in 2015 in Hamilton.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. on August 14, 2015 in the area of Quigley Road and Veevers Drive. It’s alleged the suspect pulled the victim into a wooded area when she was walking along and assaulted her.

She managed to escape by kicking the suspect in the face with her boot. Investigators collected DNA evidence from the boot but no match was found at the time.

In Dec. 2021, a DNA match was identified, leading to further investigation and the eventual arrest of the suspect on March 4, 2025.

He has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date. The suspect has not been identified as he was a youth at the time of alleged assault.