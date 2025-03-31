Driver clocked at 130km/h was watching movie on iPad: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Oxford County were taken aback by a driver’s audacious decision to watch a movie while speeding down Highway 401.

In a social media post, the OPP said a Good Samaritan called police after noticing the driver watching a movie on an iPad that was propped up on the dashboard.

Officers say they clocked the vehicle travelling at 130 km/h, before pulling the driver over.

Really? WOW! Putting other innocent motorists at risk watching a movie while travelling on #Hwy401 in @OxfordCounty at 130km/hr. Don't EVER be this driver! 38 yr old from #Hamilton was charged after deciding to watch a movie on an iPad, while almost causing a crash. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/gUEFBlHKWg — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 31, 2025

The speeding was bad enough, but it was the makeshift in-car home theatre that stunned officers.

“Really? WOW!” the OPP posted on X, along with photos showing the iPad on the dash with a movie still playing. “Don’t EVER be this driver!

A 38-year-old from Hamilton was charged “after deciding to watch a movie on an iPad, while almost causing a crash,” the post on X reads.

“STAY FOCUSED on the road, NOT a screen!”