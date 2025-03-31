Nightly lane restrictions on DVP in effect this week for construction

File photo of the Don Valley Parkway. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 31, 2025 9:27 am.

Here’s a heads-up for drivers if your route in and out of the city involves taking the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) late night or overnight this week.

The DVP will be reduced to one southbound lane nightly, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday, between Bloor and Gerrard streets, for rehabilitation work.

The lane reduction is expected to be lifted at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The City says crews will be doing work on the Gerrard Street East, Dundas Street East and Riverdale pedestrian bridges.

Click here for the latest traffic reports.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 400,000 without power across Ontario, 'several days' before service restored

Hydro One says it will take "several days" to fully restore power to all customers after freezing rain coated parts of central and eastern Ontario in thick layers of ice, downing branches and power lines. As...

5m ago

Auditor general pinpoints flaws at two Ontario ministries

Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence delivered a damning assessment of two provincial ministries on Monday and criticized the Ford government for ineffective processes, underfunded services and a lack...

10m ago

Eyes warily turn to next round of U.S. tariffs during second week of federal election

OTTAWA — The second week of the federal election campaign is underway, with a fresh round of U.S. tariffs expected to soon reverberate on the hustings. Eyes are turning to Wednesday when U.S. President...

5h ago

Poilievre calls for Liberals to dump Markham candidate over 'deplorable' comments

Members of the Conservative Party are calling on the Liberals to drop their Markham-Unionville candidate, Paul Chiang, over “deplorable” comments he made about a Conservative candidate who’s running...

12h ago

Top Stories

More than 400,000 without power across Ontario, 'several days' before service restored

Hydro One says it will take "several days" to fully restore power to all customers after freezing rain coated parts of central and eastern Ontario in thick layers of ice, downing branches and power lines. As...

5m ago

Auditor general pinpoints flaws at two Ontario ministries

Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence delivered a damning assessment of two provincial ministries on Monday and criticized the Ford government for ineffective processes, underfunded services and a lack...

10m ago

Eyes warily turn to next round of U.S. tariffs during second week of federal election

OTTAWA — The second week of the federal election campaign is underway, with a fresh round of U.S. tariffs expected to soon reverberate on the hustings. Eyes are turning to Wednesday when U.S. President...

5h ago

Poilievre calls for Liberals to dump Markham candidate over 'deplorable' comments

Members of the Conservative Party are calling on the Liberals to drop their Markham-Unionville candidate, Paul Chiang, over “deplorable” comments he made about a Conservative candidate who’s running...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
The farmer's market at St. Lawrence Market is on the move

The long-awaited North building at the market is complete and partially open, allowing the popular Saturday farmer's market to officially move back within days. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:01
Those for and against demonstrate at site of proposed homeless shelter

The proposed site for a new homeless shelter in Etobicoke drew both supporters and opponents on Sunday. Rhianne Campbell explains.

14h ago

2:07
Big temperature swings on the way

Monday starts off warm and mild before temperatures cool throughout the day. A double-digit high is expected midweek before things cool off again.

15h ago

2:28
'Bassitts Pitch In' returns for third season

For the third straight season, Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt and his wife, Jessica, will donate US$10,000 to the Jays Care Foundation’s RBI Summer Edition program for every game he pitches and the team wins.

20h ago

2:41
Freezing rain threat gives way to rain on Sunday

The freezing rain risk is expected to dissipate early Sunday with rounds of showers for the rest of the day and into Monday.
More Videos