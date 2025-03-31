Nightly lane restrictions on DVP in effect this week for construction

Here’s a heads-up for drivers if your route in and out of the city involves taking the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) late night or overnight this week.

The DVP will be reduced to one southbound lane nightly, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday to Friday, between Bloor and Gerrard streets, for rehabilitation work.

The lane reduction is expected to be lifted at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The City says crews will be doing work on the Gerrard Street East, Dundas Street East and Riverdale pedestrian bridges.

