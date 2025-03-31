From the mats in Mexico to an OFSAA title: one North York student is living up to his wrestling lineage

North York high school student-athlete Marco Vargas (centre)

By Vrajesh Dave

Posted March 31, 2025 9:00 am.

Last Updated March 14, 2025 6:01 am.

Marco Vargas is a grade 11 student-athlete, who comes from a distinguished lineage of wrestlers in Mexico, and is following in the footsteps of his father and older brother, who actually competes at the university level.

Vargas just topped the podium at OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) in the 57.5-kg weight class and plans on taking a 5th year, before continuing to compete at the university level as he pursues his dream of becoming a physical education teacher.

Marco Vargas – Wrestling

We’re always looking for great athletes, community ambassadors and all around awesome people. You can nominate them here!

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 400,000 without power across Ontario, 'several days' before service restored

Hydro One says it will take "several days" to fully restore power to all customers after freezing rain coated parts of central and eastern Ontario in thick layers of ice, downing branches and power lines. As...

6m ago

Auditor general pinpoints flaws at two Ontario ministries

Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence delivered a damning assessment of two provincial ministries on Monday and criticized the Ford government for ineffective processes, underfunded services and a lack...

11m ago

Eyes warily turn to next round of U.S. tariffs during second week of federal election

OTTAWA — The second week of the federal election campaign is underway, with a fresh round of U.S. tariffs expected to soon reverberate on the hustings. Eyes are turning to Wednesday when U.S. President...

5h ago

Poilievre calls for Liberals to dump Markham candidate over 'deplorable' comments

Members of the Conservative Party are calling on the Liberals to drop their Markham-Unionville candidate, Paul Chiang, over “deplorable” comments he made about a Conservative candidate who’s running...

12h ago

Top Stories

More than 400,000 without power across Ontario, 'several days' before service restored

Hydro One says it will take "several days" to fully restore power to all customers after freezing rain coated parts of central and eastern Ontario in thick layers of ice, downing branches and power lines. As...

6m ago

Auditor general pinpoints flaws at two Ontario ministries

Ontario Auditor General Shelley Spence delivered a damning assessment of two provincial ministries on Monday and criticized the Ford government for ineffective processes, underfunded services and a lack...

11m ago

Eyes warily turn to next round of U.S. tariffs during second week of federal election

OTTAWA — The second week of the federal election campaign is underway, with a fresh round of U.S. tariffs expected to soon reverberate on the hustings. Eyes are turning to Wednesday when U.S. President...

5h ago

Poilievre calls for Liberals to dump Markham candidate over 'deplorable' comments

Members of the Conservative Party are calling on the Liberals to drop their Markham-Unionville candidate, Paul Chiang, over “deplorable” comments he made about a Conservative candidate who’s running...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
The farmer's market at St. Lawrence Market is on the move

The long-awaited North building at the market is complete and partially open, allowing the popular Saturday farmer's market to officially move back within days. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:01
Those for and against demonstrate at site of proposed homeless shelter

The proposed site for a new homeless shelter in Etobicoke drew both supporters and opponents on Sunday. Rhianne Campbell explains.

14h ago

2:07
Big temperature swings on the way

Monday starts off warm and mild before temperatures cool throughout the day. A double-digit high is expected midweek before things cool off again.

15h ago

2:28
'Bassitts Pitch In' returns for third season

For the third straight season, Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt and his wife, Jessica, will donate US$10,000 to the Jays Care Foundation’s RBI Summer Edition program for every game he pitches and the team wins.

20h ago

2:41
Freezing rain threat gives way to rain on Sunday

The freezing rain risk is expected to dissipate early Sunday with rounds of showers for the rest of the day and into Monday.
More Videos