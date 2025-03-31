From the mats in Mexico to an OFSAA title: one North York student is living up to his wrestling lineage

Marco Vargas is a grade 11 student-athlete, who comes from a distinguished lineage of wrestlers in Mexico, and is following in the footsteps of his father and older brother, who actually competes at the university level.

Vargas just topped the podium at OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) in the 57.5-kg weight class and plans on taking a 5th year, before continuing to compete at the university level as he pursues his dream of becoming a physical education teacher.

Marco Vargas – Wrestling

We’re always looking for great athletes, community ambassadors and all around awesome people. You can nominate them here!