Adult, child injured in Brampton crash: police

An adult and a child have been rushed to a trauma centre after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the Torbram Road and Queen Street East area at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

An adult and a child were transported to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police said all eastbound lanes are closed on Queen Street between Finch Gate and Torbram Road, while westbound lanes are closed on Queen Street between Chrysler Drive and Torbram for the investigation.

Motorists are being advised to seek out alternate routes.