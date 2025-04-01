Condo reserve funds: Why they’re so crucial for the health of the building

Lyndsey McNally, director at the Condominium Lending Group is shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-*MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Nina Dragicevic, The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2025 10:00 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 10:36 am.

Condos can be fixer-uppers too.

Home inspections can warn prospective buyers of upcoming critical costs — such as a new roof or a leaking basement — but buyers in the condo market might not have the same clarity.

First of all, they have to parse through the current finances and legal position of the condo corporation. Second, they have to size up the reserve fund set aside to pay for major upkeep and repairs for the future of the building. Financial disclosure documents will show what costs are coming up.

And lastly, buyers have to do the math: How old is the building? How many repairs have already been done? Is this fund enough for the future?

Almost no prospective buyer knows this complex calculation. It varies between markets, and provinces and territories each have their own condo laws. But owners are on the hook for those costs.

“A lot of the contingency reserve funds are different from city to city, or province to province, on what is normal,” Ian Watt, a Realtor with Heller Murch Realty in downtown Vancouver.

“When I research a building … I always look for $2,500 to $5,000 per unit in their reserve fund. That’s what I feel comfortable with, because I know the norms for most of the buildings in downtown Vancouver, right? It might be different for townhouses in the suburbs, but for condominium complexes that have underground parking, concierge, swimming pool, all those things — and 200 units — that’s what I look for.”

Buyers need to factor the age of the building too, Watt added. A brand new building won’t have a large reserve fund built up yet, but an established building should have more cash set aside for repairs.

He said, in general, buildings should have the roof replaced around the 25-year mark, boilers should be replaced every 10 years and elevators have a roughly 20-year lifespan.

Dollar figures might not tell the whole story though, said Lyndsey McNally, director at the Condominium Lending Group, a firm in Ontario that secures loans for condo and strata boards.

“If I have $10 million in the [reserve fund], well, $10 million is great, but if I need $15 million for a project, it’s not adequate,” she said.

“But I could have a condo corporation that has $500,000 in the bank, and that’s OK because they’ve recently done all their projects, and they don’t need any money for a long period of time.”

There are limited options when condos don’t have enough money for repairs, McNally said, speaking from an Ontario perspective.

The corporation can levy a special assessment — essentially a cash call from all the unit owners in the building — or they can borrow the money, which requires a simple majority vote of owners.

This brings a new wrinkle to considering the health of a condo’s financial situation — a loan on the books.

Buyers should understand what work was done and have an expert weigh in, said Armand Conant, a senior partner heading up the condominium law group at Shibley Righton LLP, with offices in southern Ontario.

“In one case, the whole underground garage of the townhouse complex was redone and they borrowed $1.6 million,” he said.

“A lot of people see a liability, they see $1.6 million, and they run from the deal — no, not necessarily. [The condo] completely redid the underground garage, the concrete walkways, the front steps — like, that complex was basically rebuilt.”

Instead, Conant ensured the buyer could afford the monthly common element fees — which included paying down the principal and interest — so he didn’t advise against the purchase. Major repairs done recently may mean no major repairs in the near future.

But some buyers walk away from deals if the condo finances seem risky, Watt said. In some cases, it might even be the lender who torpedoes the deal. If a building has a lot of problems — such as frequent flooding and a very high deductible for any insurance claims — a lender might be reluctant to mortgage the buyer for fear they can’t handle the anticipated higher costs.

Advice to buyers? Work with realtors and lawyers with expertise in condos, said Conant.

Don’t max out your finances to buy, he added. There’s the mortgage, there are the monthly fees, but you should still have wiggle room in your budget to absorb potential new costs.

“All you need is one bad thing to happen to the building, a bad board, a bad group of owners, or the building is 40 years old and there’s a repair that nobody expected, and now you need a million bucks,” Conant said.

And go to your condo meetings, McNally said.

“You’re investing in this real estate asset — it’s important you have some say over how that real estate asset is managed long term,” she said. “It’s not maybe the most fun thing to go to the owners’ meetings during your personal time at night. But it is important to do.”

And vote for upkeep, Watt said.

“The health of a strata (condo) property is only as good as the people make it,” he said.

“You can buy a brand new home, and if you don’t maintain it, it’ll be deteriorating in 10 years. If they have a vote to keep the building updated, you vote for it, even if it costs you more money to put in the contingency, it will pay off in the end.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

Nina Dragicevic, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump to unveil latest tariff plans at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden. A news release from the White House...

1h ago

Ontario's minimum wage to increase starting October 1

Ontario's minimum wage is headed for an increase in the fall. The province announced on Tuesday that starting Oct. 1, 2025, the minimum wage will rise from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour. As of April 1,...

2m ago

Conservative candidate dropped after advocating public hangings, suggesting death penalty for Trudeau

The federal Conservatives removed a candidate from their ballot following reports that he made comments supporting public hangings and suggested former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should get the death...

3h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices drop considerably as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump to unveil latest tariff plans at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden. A news release from the White House...

1h ago

Ontario's minimum wage to increase starting October 1

Ontario's minimum wage is headed for an increase in the fall. The province announced on Tuesday that starting Oct. 1, 2025, the minimum wage will rise from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour. As of April 1,...

2m ago

Conservative candidate dropped after advocating public hangings, suggesting death penalty for Trudeau

The federal Conservatives removed a candidate from their ballot following reports that he made comments supporting public hangings and suggested former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should get the death...

3h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices drop considerably as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
More repairs on Gardiner Expressway begin next week

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting April 7th, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

15h ago

2:42
Former Ford staffer broke lobbying rules related to Greenbelt

According to the province's integrity commissioner, Nico Fidani-Diker failed to register as a lobbyist while working for a client trying to remove land from the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister has the latest.

16h ago

2:33
Rain returns as temperatures warm up

The rain will be back midweek as temperatures are expected to warm up slightly. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:45
Nine of Ontario’s supervised drug consumption sites to close Tuesday

Nine supervised drug consumption sites will close this week, despite a court injunction allowing them to keep operating. Brandon Choghri speaks with advocates and clients who say shutting down the sites puts lives at risk.

18h ago

2:28
More than 390,000 remain without power after Ontario's ice storm

Clean up and recovery efforts are underway following the weekend's ice storm. Michelle Mackey is reporting from Peterborough which remains under a state of emergency.

18h ago

More Videos