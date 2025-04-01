Europe says that it holds a lot of trade cards on the eve of Trump’s tariff ‘Liberation Day’

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses European Parliament members on new plans to ramp up defense spending agreed at last week's summit, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2025 4:38 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 5:56 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union official warned the U.S. on Tuesday that the world’s biggest trade bloc “holds a lot of cards” when it comes to dealing with the Trump administration’s new tariffs and has a good plan to retaliate if forced to.

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to roll out taxes on imports from other countries on Wednesday. He says they will free the U.S. from reliance on foreign goods.

He’s vowed to impose “reciprocal” tariffs to match the duties that other countries charge on U.S. products, dubbing April 2 “Liberation Day.”

“Europe has not started this confrontation. We do not necessarily want to retaliate, but if it is necessary, we have a strong plan to retaliate and we will use it,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.

The commission, the EU’s executive branch, negotiates trade deals on behalf of the bloc’s 27 member countries and manages trade disputes on their behalf.

“Europe holds a lot of cards, from trade to technology to the size of our market. But this strength is also built on our readiness to take firm counter measures if necessary. All instruments are on the table,” von der Leyen said, at a European Parliament session in Strasbourg, France.

The commission already intends to impose duties on U.S. goods worth some $28 billion in mid-April in response to Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs. The EU duties will target steel and aluminum products, but also textiles, home appliances and farm goods.

A lot remains unknown about how Trump’s levies will actually be implemented, notably the “reciprocal” tariffs, and the EU wants to assess their impact before taking retaliatory action.

“So many Europeans feel utterly disheartened by the announcement from the United States,” von der Leyen said. “This is the largest and most prosperous trade relationship worldwide. We would all be better off if we could find a constructive solution.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices head for major drop as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

3h ago

Up to 50 mm of rain possible in Toronto, GTA through Wednesday

As many areas north and east of Toronto continue to clean up from an ice storm that has left over 400,000 people without power, a special weather statement has been issued for another round of potential...

52m ago

Adult, child injured in Brampton crash: police

An adult and a child have been rushed to a trauma centre after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the Torbram Road and...

9m ago

Vacant Bay stores could spark interest — if landlords are willing to get creative

TORONTO — Apartments, health centres and even pickleball courts may be coming to your local mall after Hudson's Bay departs. Retail and real estate experts say the closure of most of the 355-year-old...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA gas prices head for major drop as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

3h ago

Up to 50 mm of rain possible in Toronto, GTA through Wednesday

As many areas north and east of Toronto continue to clean up from an ice storm that has left over 400,000 people without power, a special weather statement has been issued for another round of potential...

52m ago

Adult, child injured in Brampton crash: police

An adult and a child have been rushed to a trauma centre after being involved in a single-vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel Regional Police officers were notified of a collision in the Torbram Road and...

9m ago

Vacant Bay stores could spark interest — if landlords are willing to get creative

TORONTO — Apartments, health centres and even pickleball courts may be coming to your local mall after Hudson's Bay departs. Retail and real estate experts say the closure of most of the 355-year-old...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
More repairs on Gardiner Expressway begin next week

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting April 7th, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

11h ago

2:33
Rain returns as temperatures warm up

The rain will be back midweek as temperatures are expected to warm up slightly. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:45
Nine of Ontario’s supervised drug consumption sites to close Tuesday

Nine supervised drug consumption sites will close this week, despite a court injunction allowing them to keep operating. Brandon Choghri speaks with advocates and clients who say shutting down the sites puts lives at risk.

14h ago

2:28
More than 390,000 remain without power after Ontario's ice storm

Clean up and recovery efforts are underway following the weekend's ice storm. Michelle Mackey is reporting from Peterborough which remains under a state of emergency.

14h ago

2:35
Small businesses encourage residents to love local

Afua Baah speaks with a small business in Riverside as the love local campaign continues and the city braces for the next wave of U.S. tariffs.

14h ago

More Videos