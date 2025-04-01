LCBO beer price hike delayed until December

People walk by an LCBO outlet in Union Station in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor. The Canadian Press

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 1, 2025 6:07 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 8:31 am.

A planned beer price increase at the LCBO is on hold until December.

The LCBO was set to increase the fee it charges brewers by 4.4 per cent for all beer products sold in stores and distributed to bars or restaurants as of April 1.

“Effective April 1, 2025, the Ontario government will be removing minimum retail prices (MRP) for all spirits products (including spirit-based ready-to-drink products) and pausing the scheduled 4.4 per cent increase in the cost-of-service fee which is applied to all beer products sold at the LCBO and other licensed retailers,” the LCBO stated in a press release.

The LCBO announced the planned levy in February, at the same time that the then-candidate and eventual Premier Doug Ford unveiled a campaign promise to eliminate Ontario’s mandatory minimum prices for alcohol.

