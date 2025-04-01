More than three-quarters of startups say tariffs will impact their business: survey

Canadian and U.S. flags fly atop the Peace Arch monument at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2025 10:55 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 1:26 pm.

TORONTO — More than three-quarters of Canadian startups believe tariffs will impact their business, a new report found.

The survey of more than 175 ventures linked to Ontario tech hubs MaRS and Communitech found 38 per cent expect a direct impact as a result of the tariffs, while 38 per cent anticipate indirect effects.

The survey was completed between February 10 and March 10, when U.S. President Donald Trump was making a flurry of tariff threats. Some never came to fruition or were delayed, while others, like 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, were eventually implemented. Additional measures are expected on Wednesday.

For Canadian companies, keeping up with Trump’s whims has been dizzying and at times confusing. Many have decided to take action to protect their companies, whether he makes good on his threats to target their industries or not.

“The threat of U.S. tariffs is forcing Canadian founders to rethink growth strategies and explore alternative markets,” said MaRS CEO Grace Lee Reynolds in a statement. “This is a critical moment for Canada to strengthen its innovation ecosystem and create new pathways for global growth.”

Startups affiliated with Toronto-based MaRS and Waterloo, Ont.’s Communitech stand to be impacted by the tariffs because some of their hardware and products cross the border. Even those with digital-based products like software benefit from the U.S., where they derive many sales.

The tech hubs’ research showed 70 per cent of the startups they surveyed generated U.S. revenue in 2024 and 41 per cent foresaw a direct hit to their 2025 revenue if proposed tariffs were imposed.

Sollum Technologies, a Montreal-based company selling lighting to greenhouses, said in the report that it was already noticing softer demand as buyers put off investing in new equipment.

“It’s a completely understandable response, but one that ultimately impacts everyone involved,” Sollum’s CEO and co-founder Louis Brun said in the report.

While some companies haven’t seen a shift in demand, the MaRS and Communitech survey found 58 per cent of respondents are worried about sourcing materials from across the border or stabilizing their supply chains.

Twenty-six per cent of ventures are reassessing international expansion plans, with the U.K., EU and Asia reaping the benefits.

CERT Systems, a Toronto-based company manufacturing chemicals without fossil fuels, told The Canadian Press last month that it gets some of its equipment, like pumps and valves, from the U.S.

“It’s very convenient to get things from the U.S. often because there’s not as many local suppliers,” said Alex Ip, co-founder and CEO.

“We could probably find alternatives, but they might not come in as quickly as we want, and they might need to ship it from elsewhere.”

In that scenario, Ip thinks tariffs would likely see CERT burn through more cash.

He was also bracing for the tariffs to weigh on investors, who started asking CERT what Trump would mean for their business after his January inauguration.

“It’s created a lot of uncertainty in the fundraising space,” Ip said.

“Hopefully, we can all get some clarity soon because we all need to keep moving forward and we don’t want it to be holding things up, but unfortunately, it’s not up to us and it’s not up to the venture capitalists.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump to unveil latest tariff plans at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden. A news release from the White House...

1h ago

Ontario's minimum wage to increase starting October 1

Ontario's minimum wage is headed for an increase in the fall. The province announced on Tuesday that starting Oct. 1, 2025, the minimum wage will rise from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour. As of April 1,...

3m ago

Conservative candidate dropped after advocating public hangings, suggesting death penalty for Trudeau

The federal Conservatives removed a candidate from their ballot following reports that he made comments supporting public hangings and suggested former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should get the death...

3h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices drop considerably as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump to unveil latest tariff plans at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden. A news release from the White House...

1h ago

Ontario's minimum wage to increase starting October 1

Ontario's minimum wage is headed for an increase in the fall. The province announced on Tuesday that starting Oct. 1, 2025, the minimum wage will rise from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour. As of April 1,...

3m ago

Conservative candidate dropped after advocating public hangings, suggesting death penalty for Trudeau

The federal Conservatives removed a candidate from their ballot following reports that he made comments supporting public hangings and suggested former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should get the death...

3h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices drop considerably as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
More repairs on Gardiner Expressway begin next week

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting April 7th, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

15h ago

2:42
Former Ford staffer broke lobbying rules related to Greenbelt

According to the province's integrity commissioner, Nico Fidani-Diker failed to register as a lobbyist while working for a client trying to remove land from the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister has the latest.

16h ago

2:33
Rain returns as temperatures warm up

The rain will be back midweek as temperatures are expected to warm up slightly. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:45
Nine of Ontario’s supervised drug consumption sites to close Tuesday

Nine supervised drug consumption sites will close this week, despite a court injunction allowing them to keep operating. Brandon Choghri speaks with advocates and clients who say shutting down the sites puts lives at risk.

18h ago

2:28
More than 390,000 remain without power after Ontario's ice storm

Clean up and recovery efforts are underway following the weekend's ice storm. Michelle Mackey is reporting from Peterborough which remains under a state of emergency.

18h ago

More Videos