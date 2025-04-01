The Big Story

Why is Poilievre losing his stronghold on Canadians?

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference at Petro Plastics Corporation Ltd. in Toronto on March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 1, 2025 7:11 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 7:24 am.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was positioned for a landslide win over the Liberals, but in comes a new rival leader, and voters seem to have no problem moving the pendulum – and fast.

Recent leaks from inside the campaign paint a chaotic picture for the federal Tories just one month out from when Canadians head to the polls, and with the unpredictability of a diminishing Canada-U.S. relationship, the concerns that shape the big ballot question come April 28 no longer mirror what they used to be just a few weeks ago.

Host David Smith speaks to CEO of Abacus Data, David Coletto, about what’s driving the pre-polling tank for a party once destined for victory, as well as what’s grabbing the attention of Canadian voters in a time of economic despair, a pending North American trade war, and a sudden burst of Canadian patriotism.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

