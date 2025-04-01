S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also gain ground

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2025 11:35 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 11:51 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the technology, base metal and utility sectors, while U.S. markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 146.90 points at 25,064.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 81.46 points at 42,083.22. The S&P 500 index was up 25.48 points at 5,637.33, while the Nasdaq composite was up 151.26 points at 17,450.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.86 cents US compared with 69.56 cents US on Monday.

The May crude oil contract was up 17 cents US at US$71.65 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 10 cents US at US$4.02 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.10 at US$3,164.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents US at US$5.05 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Trump to unveil latest tariff plans at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden. A news release from the White House...

1h ago

Ontario's minimum wage to increase starting October 1

Ontario's minimum wage is headed for an increase in the fall. The province announced on Tuesday that starting Oct. 1, 2025, the minimum wage will rise from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour. As of April 1,...

0m ago

Conservative candidate dropped after advocating public hangings, suggesting death penalty for Trudeau

The federal Conservatives removed a candidate from their ballot following reports that he made comments supporting public hangings and suggested former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should get the death...

2h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices drop considerably as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

1h ago

