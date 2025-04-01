Police seek suspect in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing following interaction on TTC bus

A suspect being sought in a stabbing investigation. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 1, 2025 1:52 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 4:20 pm.

Toronto police are trying to identify and locate a man accused of following someone off a TTC bus and repeatedly stabbing them in an “unprovoked” attack.

Officers were called to the Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West area on Sunday, March 30, at around 11:05 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police say the victim was onboard a TTC bus in the area when the suspect began interacting with the victim.

The victim exited the bus, trying to get away from the man.

Investigators say the man also got off the bus and began following the victim.

“Unprovoked, the suspect repeatedly stabbed the victim,” police explained in a release.

The suspect ran off while the victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police stress that the suspect and victim were not known to each other.

The suspect is described as having a medium build with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a baseball cap under the hood, and black and white running shoes.

A suspect sought in an unprovoked stabbing investigation. (Toronto Police Service/handout)
