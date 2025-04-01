Super Bowl champ Richard Sherman joins long list of sports figures whose homes have been burglarized

FILE - Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman takes part in warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2025 12:01 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 1:05 pm.

MAPLE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL player Richard Sherman is the latest sports figure whose home has been burglarized.

The Super Bowl champion posted pictures and a video on social media asking if anyone recognized three armed intruders that broke into his house last weekend.

Sherman, an Amazon Prime Video analyst, was a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl defensive back from 2011 to 2021 with Seattle, San Francisco and Tampa Bay. He helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014.

“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” said Sherman, who turned 37 on Sunday. “Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out.”

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI has warned leagues about crime organizations targeting professional athletes following a string of burglaries at the homes of prominent players. Leagues have issued security alerts to their players after the break-ins, some of which have come when players were away with their teams for road games.

Victims of home invasions include quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Joe Burrow of Cincinnati, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, NBA players Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers, Bobby Portis of Milwaukee, Mike Conley Jr. of Minnesota and Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin.

In February, seven men from Chile were charged in Florida federal court with orchestrating burglaries at the homes of prominent professional athletes around the country.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump to unveil latest tariff plans at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden. A news release from the White House...

1h ago

Ontario's minimum wage to increase starting October 1

Ontario's minimum wage is headed for an increase in the fall. The province announced on Tuesday that starting Oct. 1, 2025, the minimum wage will rise from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour. As of April 1,...

4m ago

Conservative candidate dropped after advocating public hangings, suggesting death penalty for Trudeau

The federal Conservatives removed a candidate from their ballot following reports that he made comments supporting public hangings and suggested former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should get the death...

3h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices drop considerably as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump to unveil latest tariff plans at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden. A news release from the White House...

1h ago

Ontario's minimum wage to increase starting October 1

Ontario's minimum wage is headed for an increase in the fall. The province announced on Tuesday that starting Oct. 1, 2025, the minimum wage will rise from $17.20 to $17.60 an hour. As of April 1,...

4m ago

Conservative candidate dropped after advocating public hangings, suggesting death penalty for Trudeau

The federal Conservatives removed a candidate from their ballot following reports that he made comments supporting public hangings and suggested former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should get the death...

3h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices drop considerably as consumer carbon charge disappears

Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw a sharp decline overnight following the elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax on April 1. The levy was previously set at $80 per tonne, but...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
More repairs on Gardiner Expressway begin next week

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting April 7th, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

15h ago

2:42
Former Ford staffer broke lobbying rules related to Greenbelt

According to the province's integrity commissioner, Nico Fidani-Diker failed to register as a lobbyist while working for a client trying to remove land from the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister has the latest.

16h ago

2:33
Rain returns as temperatures warm up

The rain will be back midweek as temperatures are expected to warm up slightly. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:45
Nine of Ontario’s supervised drug consumption sites to close Tuesday

Nine supervised drug consumption sites will close this week, despite a court injunction allowing them to keep operating. Brandon Choghri speaks with advocates and clients who say shutting down the sites puts lives at risk.

18h ago

2:28
More than 390,000 remain without power after Ontario's ice storm

Clean up and recovery efforts are underway following the weekend's ice storm. Michelle Mackey is reporting from Peterborough which remains under a state of emergency.

18h ago

More Videos