‘Can’t imagine Alaska without Canada’: Resolution would affirm Canadian sovereignty

President Donald Trump speaks at a reception in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Schiefelbein

By Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 5:03 am.

America’s 49th state is showing support for the country that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to make its 51st.

Republican Rep. Chuck Kopp of Alaska, which shares a border with the Yukon and is separated from the contiguous U.S. by Canada, says the state doesn’t support the president’s trade war and annexation bid against Canada.

He has proposed a joint resolution in the state legislature that would affirm Canada’s sovereignty and recognize the enduring, centuries-old ties between Alaska and Canada.

“This resolution, more than anything, is to present a unified voice of restoration and reconciliation among old allies and friends at a time when trade restrictions have jeopardized and challenged that relationship,” Kopp said in testimony this week before the Alaska senate resources committee.

“The trust and affection that we hold for our Canadian neighbours extends to their identity as citizens of the sovereign nation of Canada … we have a history that’s woven together.

“We can’t imagine Alaska without Canada.”

The resolution passed in the house and was set to be heard again before the senate, with possible amendments at a later date.

The resolution says a copy of it should be sent to several officials, including Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Kopp told the committee that Alaska and Canada have long shared strong cultural, military and economic ties.

Before a modern border between the state and Canada was established, he said Indigenous people moved freely to trade and shared knowledge and culture.

During the Second World War, the U.S. and Canada worked together to build the critical Alaska Highway.

“What started as a wartime necessity became a permanent economic artery between Alaska and Canada,” Knopp said.

“Our grocery stores are literally filled with fresh vegetables, dairy and packaged goods that arrive through Canadian supply chains.”

He said 20,000 Alaskan jobs also depend on the state’s relationship with Canada.

“Keeping our relationship with Canada isn’t just good policy,” he said. “It’s really who Alaskans are, and we recognize it’s essential to our way of life.”

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai appeared before the committee Monday on a video call and said he hopes the state senate stands up to protect Alaska’s relationship with Canada.

“We must continue to work together to protect the livelihood of our citizens and our economies,” Pillai said.

“Like all good neighbours, when times are tough, Alaskans and Yukoners are there for each other.”

Along with the countries’ mixed economies, he said both regions work together to fight wildfires and compete side by side in multiple Arctic sporting events.

“I want to emphasize that Canada’s response to tariffs and our efforts to protect our economy and sovereignty are not a reflection of our feelings toward the American people,” he said about Canada’s promised retaliatory tariffs.

“We remain your greatest friends and your closest allies. We want to keep working together, just like we’ve done for the past 150 years.”

The president of the senate, Republican Sen. Cathy Giessel, ended the brief meeting by thanking Pillai.

“As a lifelong Alaskan, I agree with every word you said, 100 per cent,” she said.

“I can also say, genuinely, I love Canadians, because my youngest son is a dual citizen. He lives in a different province.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All eyes are on Trump today as trade war continues to dominate election campaign

OTTAWA — All eyes are on U.S. President Donald Trump as he prepares to hit multiple countries with "reciprocal" tariffs. Liberal Leader Mark Carney is pausing his campaign to take part in meetings in...

58m ago

1 dead in Brampton shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, police say. Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the parking lot of a plaza at Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive, near...

12h ago

Val Kilmer, 'Top Gun' and Batman star with an intense approach, dies at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Val Kilmer, the brooding, versatile actor who played fan favorite Iceman in “Top Gun,” donned a voluminous cape as Batman in “Batman Forever” and portrayed Jim Morrison in...

53m ago

State of economywide tariffs on Canada unclear as Trump's global trade war escalates

WASHINGTON — As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to unveil his so-called "liberation day" plan to hit multiple countries with tariffs, it's still not clear whether a temporary pause on separate economywide...

58m ago

Top Stories

All eyes are on Trump today as trade war continues to dominate election campaign

OTTAWA — All eyes are on U.S. President Donald Trump as he prepares to hit multiple countries with "reciprocal" tariffs. Liberal Leader Mark Carney is pausing his campaign to take part in meetings in...

58m ago

1 dead in Brampton shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, police say. Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the parking lot of a plaza at Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive, near...

12h ago

Val Kilmer, 'Top Gun' and Batman star with an intense approach, dies at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Val Kilmer, the brooding, versatile actor who played fan favorite Iceman in “Top Gun,” donned a voluminous cape as Batman in “Batman Forever” and portrayed Jim Morrison in...

53m ago

State of economywide tariffs on Canada unclear as Trump's global trade war escalates

WASHINGTON — As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to unveil his so-called "liberation day" plan to hit multiple countries with tariffs, it's still not clear whether a temporary pause on separate economywide...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

1:36
Daylight shooting in Brampton plaza leaves one man dead

Police say a man is dead after multiple shots rang out in the parking lot of a busy plaza. Michelle Mackey is in Brampton speaking to witnesses and police.

6h ago

2:50
Mixed precipitation expected Wednesday before warming up

Rain and freezing rain expected on Wednesday before warming up significantly on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:12
More repairs on Gardiner Expressway begin next week

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner Expressway will be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year starting April 7th, when the city begins critical repair work on five bridges. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.
2:42
Former Ford staffer broke lobbying rules related to Greenbelt

According to the province's integrity commissioner, Nico Fidani-Diker failed to register as a lobbyist while working for a client trying to remove land from the Greenbelt. Mark McAllister has the latest.

13h ago

2:33
Rain returns as temperatures warm up

The rain will be back midweek as temperatures are expected to warm up slightly. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos