‘Can’t imagine Alaska without Canada’: Resolution would affirm Canadian sovereignty

America’s 49th state is showing support for the country that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to make its 51st.

Republican Rep. Chuck Kopp of Alaska, which shares a border with the Yukon and is separated from the contiguous U.S. by Canada, says the state doesn’t support the president’s trade war and annexation bid against Canada.

He has proposed a joint resolution in the state legislature that would affirm Canada’s sovereignty and recognize the enduring, centuries-old ties between Alaska and Canada.

“This resolution, more than anything, is to present a unified voice of restoration and reconciliation among old allies and friends at a time when trade restrictions have jeopardized and challenged that relationship,” Kopp said in testimony this week before the Alaska senate resources committee.

“The trust and affection that we hold for our Canadian neighbours extends to their identity as citizens of the sovereign nation of Canada … we have a history that’s woven together.

“We can’t imagine Alaska without Canada.”

The resolution passed in the house and was set to be heard again before the senate, with possible amendments at a later date.

The resolution says a copy of it should be sent to several officials, including Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Kopp told the committee that Alaska and Canada have long shared strong cultural, military and economic ties.

Before a modern border between the state and Canada was established, he said Indigenous people moved freely to trade and shared knowledge and culture.

During the Second World War, the U.S. and Canada worked together to build the critical Alaska Highway.

“What started as a wartime necessity became a permanent economic artery between Alaska and Canada,” Knopp said.

“Our grocery stores are literally filled with fresh vegetables, dairy and packaged goods that arrive through Canadian supply chains.”

He said 20,000 Alaskan jobs also depend on the state’s relationship with Canada.

“Keeping our relationship with Canada isn’t just good policy,” he said. “It’s really who Alaskans are, and we recognize it’s essential to our way of life.”

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai appeared before the committee Monday on a video call and said he hopes the state senate stands up to protect Alaska’s relationship with Canada.

“We must continue to work together to protect the livelihood of our citizens and our economies,” Pillai said.

“Like all good neighbours, when times are tough, Alaskans and Yukoners are there for each other.”

Along with the countries’ mixed economies, he said both regions work together to fight wildfires and compete side by side in multiple Arctic sporting events.

“I want to emphasize that Canada’s response to tariffs and our efforts to protect our economy and sovereignty are not a reflection of our feelings toward the American people,” he said about Canada’s promised retaliatory tariffs.

“We remain your greatest friends and your closest allies. We want to keep working together, just like we’ve done for the past 150 years.”

The president of the senate, Republican Sen. Cathy Giessel, ended the brief meeting by thanking Pillai.

“As a lifelong Alaskan, I agree with every word you said, 100 per cent,” she said.

“I can also say, genuinely, I love Canadians, because my youngest son is a dual citizen. He lives in a different province.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press